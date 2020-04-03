CEO of Lunch Actually S’pore gets Covid-19 despite avoiding crowds, washing hands regularly

Violet Lim, CEO and Co-Founder of Lunch Actually, was informed that she was Covid-19 positive on Mar. 26, 2020.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Apr. 2, Lim said that she “could not believe her ears” when she first heard the news.

This was perhaps due to the fact that she had been “cautious” since Covid-19 started spreading in Singapore late-January.

She elaborated on the various precautions undertaken by herself and the dating company:

“Cautious in the sense of washing and disinfecting my hands regularly, not going to crowded places and even cancelling my 40th birthday celebration in February to avoid bringing together large crowds. And since mid-February, we have implemented onsite and offsite team arrangement in our company.”

Woke up at 2am

Yet on Mar. 25, Lim woke up at 2am with breathing difficulties and an unfamiliar tightness in her chest.

She also experienced a shortness of breath, when getting water just 5m away from her bed.

Later on the same morning, Lim visited her General Practitioner (GP).

After examining Lim and her travel history, the GP immediately referred her to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) to be tested.

Lim relayed her experience at NCID, corroborating her account with other patients on the precautionary measures, and the upbeat medical staff at the facility.

There, she took a electrocardiogram (ECG, which monitors the electrical activity of the heart), an X-ray, and a nose swab.

As Lim’s X-ray came back clear, she was sent home to wait for her swab results.

If tested positive for the virus, she would receive a call within 24 hours.

If negative, she would get a text message within 48 hours.

She got a call at 1pm the following day.

“The next day, I received a call at 1pm. Honestly, by this time, I was quite confident that I was going to be tested negative as I have cleared both the ECG and X-ray test. ‘Madam Violet Lim, I am calling from NCID. I would like to inform you that your test result is positive.'”

Going back to NCID

Lim packed her bag with toiletries, two sets of clothes, and other necessities, including her work laptop.

She informed her husband and children, as the family tried to come to terms with the news. Lim told them to get tested as well.

On her way to the NCID, she met 64-year-old Nasir, who was driving the ambulance.

Nasir apologetically told Lim to sit at the end of the ambulance and keep a 1m distance.

On the short ride, Lim was comforted by Nasir.

“He has 6 grandchildren and he has been driving Covid-19 suspected and confirmed patients since the outbreak. He shared with me that even though there’s a certain degree of risk in his job, he does it because he wants to do his part to help and contribute. Even though it was a short trip to NCID from my home, Mr Nasir made the whole trip so comforting. He kept telling me that everything was going to be alright and that I would be well in no time. He helped me with my luggage, he told me funny stories… I think he knew I must be nervous and he was doing all he could to help me feel better. And for this, I am extremely grateful.”

Even after reaching her ward, Lim was “still reeling from shock and disbelief.”

She was there, despite the precautions she had undertaken.

At 9pm, a good friend who knew about the situation messaged her.

Then, Lim found out that she was Case 667, confirmed on Mar. 26.

According to the Ministry of Health, Case 667 is a 40-year-old Singaporean woman who had been admitted to the NCID.

The patient had travel history to the U.S and is classified as in imported case.

“I looked at the list and the description. Yup, case number 667. That’s me.”

