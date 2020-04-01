K-pop idol being investigated after lying about being hospitalised for Covid-19 as April Fool’s prank
The Korean authorities said that his case involves the spread of false information.
Jaejoong from Korean pop group JYJ is currently being investigated after taking to Instagram with an April Fool’s prank, saying that he had been infected with the coronavirus.
Said he had been hospitalised for Covid-19
AllKpop reported that his Instagram post on Apr. 1 said that he had been infected with Covid-19 “due to (his) carelessness for ignoring the advice provided by the government”.
This was his post in full, translated by AllKpop:
“I’ve been infected with COVID19. This was all due to my carelessness, for ignoring the advice provided by the government and all those around me. It’s a wonder how significantly one person’s actions can affect the greater society.. I am apologetic toward those who may have also been inflicted with the virus because of me. I’ve become like this because of my stupid decision, to live thinking it’ll never be me. I am being hospitalized. I am wrapped up feelings of gratitude and apology while reflecting on my past. There are so many things I want to say.. I want to see so many people.”
This post had apparently caused some alarm, as he reportedly performed live on a Japanese music show just a day before.
Later, he had revealed that it was a prank.
Subsequently apologised
The original post has since been deleted.
Jaejoong subsequently uploaded another photo featuring a black square.
In the post, he also expressed his sincere apologies and explained that he was only trying to get people to be more alert regarding the virus.
He also said that his heart goes out to medical healthcare workers who are battling against the virus.
해서는 안 될 행동이라고도 저 스스로도 인식하고 있습니다. 먼저 제가 SNS 쓴 글로 인해 코로나 바이러스 19로 인해 피해 받으신 분들, 행정업무에 지장을 받으신 분들께 진심으로 죄송하다는 말씀과 사과드립니다. 옳지 않다는 판단. 알고 있습니다. 현재 느슨해진 바이러스로부터의 대처 방식과 위험성의 인식. 코로나 바이러스 19로 인해 피해 받을 분들을 최소화시키기 위해 경각심을 가졌으면 하는 마음에서 메시지를 전달하고 싶었습니다. 봄이 찾아와 따뜻해진 계절의 야외에서의 여가생활, 개학이 미뤄지고 여유로워진 시간을 활용한 밀폐된 공간에서의 접촉 등으로 제2의 제3의 코로나 패닉을 낳을 수 있다는 생각에 너무나 무섭습니다. 저의 아버지도 얼마 전 폐암 수술을 받으시고 줄곧 병원에 다니셨습니다. 그러면서 병원에 계신 의료진과 환자들을 보면서 뭔가 화가 나기도 하고 바이러스가 남의 일이 아니라 자신의 일이었다면 하는 생각이 들었습니다. 그래서 정작 코로나 바이러스 19로 인해 벗어나고자 노력하는 분들과는 반대로 평상시와 다를 바 없는 복장과 마스크를 착용하지 않은채 여가생활을 즐기고 계시는 분들이 많다는 이야기에 경각심이 필요 하다 생각 했습니다 다양한 정보매체와 인터넷에서도 크고 작은 주의를 요청하고 있는 가운데 그 이야기를 들어주지 않는 사람들에게 어떻게해서든 현시점의 위험성을 전달하고 싶었습니다. "제발. 귀 기울여주세요. 제발. 아프지 말고 아픔을 겪지 마세요." 라구요. 제 주변에서마저도 확진자가 생겨나고 있습니다. 먼 곳의 이야기가 아니란 걸 확신했고 두려움은 배로 느껴졌습니다. 사람을 잃고 나서야 반성하는 태도는 아무런 도움이 되지 않습니다. 답답하고 힘들지만 지금보다 더.. 조금 더 노력해서 이 힘든 시기를 함께 이겨내고 싶습니다. 오늘의 글..지나치지만, 지나칠 정도의 관심을 가져주신다면 이야를 들어주지 않을까라는 방법이 많은 분들에게 상처를 드리고 비난을 받고 있습니다. 제 글로 인하여 코로나 바이러스를 위해 애쓰시는 정부기관과 의료진들 그리고 지침에 따라 생활을 포기 하며 극복을 위해 힘쓰는 많은 분들께 상심을 드린 점 진심으로 사과드립니다.
Being investigated by the KCDC
The reveal has triggered a wave of anger among netizens, Asiaone reported, with many feeling that the virus is not something to be joked about or even taken lightly.
But apart from online vitriol, Jaejoong may possibly face punishment by the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention for his prank.
AllKpop reported that the KCDC is currently looking into the situation regarding his case.
In a statement, the KCDC said that his case involves the spread of false information.
They are discussing how the punishment will be carried out.
Top photo via Jaejoong’s Instagram
