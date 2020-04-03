Covid-19: House of Chicken Rice in Tanjong Pagar selling chicken rice at S$0.90, giving it free to S’poreans aged 55 & above

House of Chicken Rice, located in Tanjong Pagar, is selling its chicken rice at 90 cents per packet and giving away one free packet to each Singaporean aged 55 and above.

The altruistic act of giving back to the community was announced in a Facebook post on April 3, 2020.

The post said the eatery “would like to do its part for all fellow Singaporeans’ well-being”.

The passing on of benefits was the result of the eatery’s landlord absorbing two months’ worth of rental to help the eatery tide over this Covid-19 outbreak period.

The Facebook post also emphasised that the S$0.90 charge per packet of chicken rice is below the cost price of making the food.

But it also said this offer was not meant to be an advertisement for the shop.

House of Chicken Rice is located at Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Block 1 #02-07, Singapore 082001.

This was what the full post said: