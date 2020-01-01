fbpx

Guy from dating app allegedly orders S$150 worth of Haidilao then bails on date after eating

Tanya Ong | April 1, 03:21 pm

Dating can can be a horrifying experience for some.

Especially if your date bails on you mid-meal, leaving you to settle a huge restaurant bill.

For one lady, she apparently had this experience while eating Haidilao with someone she had met over dating app Tantan.

Allegedly ordered S$150 worth of HDL

The incident was highlighted in a Facebook post by one Hui Xin, who wrote that the guy had asked her friend out on a lunch date.

During the date, he allegedly ordered S$150 worth of food at Haidilao, and then proceeded to eat approximately 80 per cent of it.

He then told his date that he needed to head to the toilet.

The man, unfortunately, “ended up running away and not paying for his meal”.

When the lady tried to contact him, he had apparently blocked her.

She added that her friend did not even expect the date to “pay the entire S$150” in full, and questioned if there was a need for him to run off.

According to screenshots shared by Hui Xin, the man is a 24-year-old who identifies as a Capricorn.

It is also unclear if he used his real name in the app.

In her post, Hui Xin warned others against going on dates with the man in the photo.

We have reached out to her on Facebook for more details.

Not first time such an incident has happened

This was not the first time a woman has taken to Facebook to rant about a dine-and-dash dating incident on behalf of a friend.

A previous incident also saw another man do the same to another woman.

A friend of the woman involved took to Facebook to publicly share details about what the man did.

The friend subsequently removed the post, as the man ended up paying for the meal.

Top photo via Hui Xin, Haidilao/FB

