Covid-19: 49 new cases, new clusters at Mustafa, Maxwell MRT construction site, Keppel Shipyard
Update on Apr. 2, 2020.
Upsurge
The Ministry of Health has announced 49 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 2), bringing the total number of reported cases here to 1,049.
Of the 49 new cases, 8 are imported while 41 are local cases with no travel history overseas.
The imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia.
And of the local cases, 26 have been established to be linked to current clusters while 15 are unlinked.
21 more patients have also been discharged from hospitals.
As of Apr. 2, a total of 266 patients have been discharged. But 23 remain in critical condition in the ICU.
Three new clusters have also been announced at Mustafa Centre (145 Syed Alwi Road), a construction site at Maxwell MRT station (50 Neil Road) and a Keppel Shipyard (51 Pioneer Sector 1).
Case details
Here’s the detailed breakdown of the cases.
Fourth death on Apr. 2
Earlier Thursday morning, Singapore’s fourth Covid-19 death was announced.
The patient was a 68-year-old male Indonesian national who was a Singapore Work Pass holder and had a history of diabetes and hypertension.
He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Mar. 22, and was warded in the ICU from March 26.
He developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after seven days in the ICU.
The number of Covid-19 cases also hit the 1,000 mark on Wednesday (Apr. 1), when 74 cases were reported in a single day.
Govt stepping in with more measures regarding contracts & tax rebates
As of result of recent safe distancing measures, large events and gatherings, including weddings, have had to be postponed or cancelled.
The Ministry of Law subsequently announced what is called the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill, aimed at giving temporary cashflow relief to businesses and individuals who may otherwise have to pay damages or risk forfeiting their deposits or invested assets.
This will be introduced in Parliament next week.
The Ministry of Finance also announced Thursday that it will introduce legislation to compel landlords to pass on property tax rebates granted to them to their tenants in full.
This comes on the heels of Ministers Heng Swee Keat and Chan Chun Sing, who gave assurances that actions will be taken to help tenants who found themselves without assurances from their landlords of rental relief.
Top photo from TTSH / FB
