Covid-19 infected 6-week-old infant dies in US

A six-week-old infant in United States has died of complications relating to Covid-19.

This fatality is one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus.

It occurred in the state of Connecticut.

The state governor Ned Lamont tweeted on April 1 that the newborn was “brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived”.

“Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was Covid-19 positive,” Lamont said.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to Covid-19.”

Previous infant death

Illinois authorities a week ago were investigating the death of a child “younger than one year”, who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The infant was nine months old, local media reported.

New York state, which Connecticut borders, has been hit hard by Covid-19, accounting for nearly 2,000 of the US deaths.

Residents of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are among the millions of Americans ordered to stay home unless they work jobs deemed essential.

Together, the three states have posted over 100,000 cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases has surpassed 213,000.