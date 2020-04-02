8th confirmed Covid-19 case emerges at Boat Quay Hero’s bar cluster

An eighth Covid-19 case has emerged at Hero’s, a sports bar located at 69 Circular Road in Boat Quay.

This latest case was announced by the Ministry of Health on April 2, 2020.

Case 1013 is a 51-year-old woman, who is a Singapore permanent resident.

She was confirmed as a positive case on April 1 as a result of a local transmission of the virus.

She is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Previously, MOH named the bar as a new cluster on March. 30, after the emergence of six cases.

The Hero’s bar cluster has emerged as a vexing example of how local transmission can occur as a result of individuals having spent time in one location.

Except for the eighth latest case, who has Singapore PR status, the rest of the seven confirmed cases are foreigners.

MOH announced 49 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Thursday, April 2, bringing the total number of reported cases here to 1,049.

How spread might have occurred

After Case 192 was confirmed on March 13, cases 556, 657, 670 and 813 went to the same bar on March 14.

They reported onset of symptoms between March 17 to 23.

Details:

Case 192: Male, 32, confirmed on March 13, warded at NCID from US

Case 556: Female 27, confirmed March 24, warded at NCID, from Australia, Singapore Work Pass holder

Case 657: Male, 46, confirmed on March 25, warded at NCID, from UK, Singapore Work Pass holder

Case 670: Male, 34, confirmed on March 26, warded at NCID, from Australia, Singapore Work Pass holder

Case 714: Female, 27, confirmed on March 26, warded at NCID, from South Korea, Singapore Work Pass holder, contact of Case 670

Case 813: Female, 29, confirmed on March 28, warded at SGH, from UK Singapore Work Pass holder

Case 940: Male, 36, confirmed March 31, warded at NUH, from Cameroon, local linked to Hero’s

Case 1013: Female, 51, confirmed April 1, warded at NCID, Singapore Permanent Resident, local linked to Hero’s

Case 556 link between Hero’s and Dover Court International School

Contact tracers have since established links between two Covid-19 clusters in Singapore: Dover Court International School (DCIS) cluster and Hero’s bar cluster.

This was revealed in a press conference on March 31 by the Health Ministry’s Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak.

The DCIS cluster was identified by MOH on March 25.

The DCIS cluster currently has eight cases: 556, 618, 626, 662, 686, 713, 729 and 761.

The linking case in both clusters is Case 556.

Case 556 is a teacher at DCIS.