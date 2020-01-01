fbpx

Covid-19 : 3 cases linked to new cluster at Sungei Kadut Loop dormitory

Another cluster at a dormitory.

Sumita Thiagarajan | April 1, 10:26 pm

The Ministry of Health reported a new cluster at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop on Apr. 1.

Singapore has also hit 1,000 confirmed cases on the same day.

According to the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) directory, the building is registered to TENDA Equipment & Services Pte Ltd.

Total of three confirmed cases

Two of the confirmed cases (Cases 972 and 974) reported today are linked to a previous case (Case 868), forming a new cluster at a dormitory located at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop.

Case 868 is a 29-year-old male Bangladeshi who was admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Mar. 29.

Case 972

Case 972 is a 28-year-old male Bangladeshi, who is a long term pass holder and the case is locally linked to Case 868.

Case 974

Case 974 is a 30-year-old male Bangladeshi, who is a long term pass holder and the case is locally linked to Case 868.

Both cases have been admitted to National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Sumita dreams of a world where humans live in perfect harmony with animals, including rats, pigeons and cockroaches. If you’re bored, you can always ask Sumita to tell you cool facts about our native snakes, or bomb-sniffing hero rats.

