S’pore users can now subscribe to 50GB for S$10 mobile plan by Telco TPG

Telco TPG Telecom is offering users in Singapore 50GB of mobile data at S$10.

The telco launched its first commercial mobile plan for users here on March 31, 2020.

Touting it as the “best mobile plan offer”, the SIM-only plan comes with 50GB of data, 300 minutes of local talk time and 30 local SMS — effectively the cheapest plan around in years.

A prepaid plan will be launched at a later date for consumers.

Price comparisons

Singtel

S$25: SIM-only 20GB plan with 150 minutes of talk time and 500 SMS

M1

S$25: 30GB plan with 1,000 minutes of talk time and 1,000 SMS

StarHub

S$25: SIM-only plan with 5GB of data and 100 minutes of talk time

Those interested can register on the company’s website and collect their SIM cards at designated collection centres if they are successful.

TPG said in its press release those on the SIM-only plan “do not have to worry about bill shocks”.

Excess data is charged at S$1 per extra GB, which TPG said is “just a fraction of the typical S$10 per extra GB charged by the industry”.

The TPG mobile subscription is valid for 30 days and is automatically renewed.

A price war was initiated among the telcos in December 2018 after TPG launched a free trial mobile plan.

New subscriptions to TPG’s free service trial will end immediately.

However, TPG’s speed and signal strength is not as fast and strong as compared to M1, Singtel and StarHub.