Chan Chun Sing says there’s no need to rush to supermarkets: ‘Please purchase responsibly’

Supermarkets will continue to function as per normal.

Matthias Ang | April 3, 06:10 pm

There is no need to rush to supermarkets to stock up as this will “only cause disruption to our logistics system”, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chung Sing announced on Apr. 3 at a press conference.

“Please purchase responsibly”

Chan urged Singaporeans to “please purchase responsibly,” and called for people to consider the “more vulnerable amongst us.”

Singaporeans may continue to purchase essentials and groceries as usual during this period, he said. Supermarkets will also continue to operate at their usual hours.

He further stated:

“If we don’t run on the supermarkets, we will be able to get our supplies as per normal, and the stock and the shelves will be progressively restocked as usual.”

This is due to Singapore having intact supply lines and supply chains.

Supermarkets, wet markets, and hawker centres will remain open

Apart from supermarkets, wet markets, hawker centres and food establishments will also remain open.

The main difference is that food establishments will no longer have the option to dine-in, while takeaways and food delivery services will continue.

This is part of a wider range of essential services that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said will continue to operate, amidst the closure of most workplaces beginning from Apr. 7.

What are some of the other essential services?

Apart from food related services, the other services Chan listed out were:

  • All healthcare and social services,
  • Energy,
  • Water and waste management, and environmental services,
  • All transportation, storage and logistics services,
  • All information and communication services,
  • All security operations,
  • All facilities management, and critical public infrastructure,
  • Manufacturing activities that are essential to Singapore’s security and safety, and
  • All banking and financial services.

Chan also acknowledged that some other services such as hardware stores for repairs, pet supplies, and vehicle recovery will also be allowed to continue operations, albeit with core essential staff and the expectation to comply to strict safe distancing measures.

Chan then said:

“All the related supply chains to keep the essential services functioning will also be allowed to continue. Our agencies will proactively inform the firms that provide essential services, if they have not already done so.”

PM Lee: S’poreans should go out only if ‘essential’, stay at home as much as possible

Top image collage left image screenshot from CNA, right photo by Travis Loh

