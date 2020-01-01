Covid-19: 60% of workers in CBD still not working from home

As Covid-19 continues to spread and with the rise in unlinked cases, Singapore’s government is urging more to telecommute when possible.

60 per cent workers still working in CBD

In light of this, the Ministry of Manpower issued an advisory to further ensure the safety of workers during this period.

The Minister of Manpower, Josephine Teo, said that employers must ensure that their employees are able to telecommute, if the scope of their work allows for it.

While more companies have started to do so, on the whole, it’s still not sufficient.

Only about 40 per cent of workers in the Central Business District (CBD) are working from home.

Teo said that this estimation is based on MOM’s inspections and other info sources.

That means about 60 per cent of workers are still working in the area if you are wondering why there are still crowds there.

Private sector firms urged to do more

“There is a lot of scope for us to do more, especially the private sector firms,” Teo said.

“And it should be for all times, all days and not some times, some days,” she added.

MOM also urges companies to pay special attention to the vulnerable employees such as the older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions.

Companies can review the work processes and ensure this group of workers to be well equipped for them to be able to work from home, MOM recommended.

Companies which cannot allow employees to work from home to practise safe distancing

For certain sectors such as frontline operations and fieldwork at construction sites, shipyards or plants, companies should ensure strict safe distancing measures are put in place to safeguard their workers’ safety.

Here are some guidelines listed on the MOM’s website:

Reduce the need for and duration of physical interactions

Ensure clear physical spacing of at least 1m apart

Stagger working hours with at least three 1-hourly blocks with not more than half of the employees reporting to work within each 1-hour block

Defer or cancel all events such as seminars or birthday celebrations

Implement or enhance shift or split team arrangements such as alternate teams arrangement (e.g. Team A & Team B)

