10 April Fools’ pranks by companies in S’pore, ranked from worst to best

It’s April Fools’, which also means it’s time for companies to make their indelible mark on the minds of consumers.

Here are 10 April Fools’ pranks in Singapore for 2020, ranked from worst to best.

10. Lockdown prank on WhatsApp by some troll

Technically not a company, but eh.

Not funny, 10/10 fake news.

9. Ayam Brand Coconut Milk Pearls

Sadly, a low-hanging fruit that’s been overdone.

8. Nasi Lemak Black Tea Macchiato, KOI

Overshadowed by McDonald’s Nasi Lemak Burger from 2017.

7. 4Fingers CHICKABOBA

Jumping on the bubble tea trend once more. Although we would actually try this.

6. Chicken rice vodka, V Gallery

Okok, we guess.

5. Coriander Thai Milk Tea, Tuk Tuk Cha

Coming up with a “new” product that integrates an obviously unpopular food gets the shares.

#halalcertified is a nice touch though.

4. Coriander Maki, Ichiban Sushi

Slightly more believable than putting it on a drink.

3. Savoury durian sandwiches, Subway

Sufficiently polarising. And confusing for the tastebuds.

2. Elephant on the causeway, Checkpoint.SG

Best part? The elephant’s moving, albeit rather slowly.

1. Diploma in TikTok at NAFA

Despite not gathering much traction (18 shares in seven hours), this was our favourite concept.

Apt too, coming from NAFA.

We also like the sounds of dreams being crushed, as students realise a split second later that it must be an April Fools’ joke.

Related stories

Top image via Tuk Tuk Cha, Checkpoint.sg