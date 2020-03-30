10 April Fools’ pranks by companies in S’pore, ranked from worst to best
Great stuff. Mostly.
It’s April Fools’, which also means it’s time for companies to make their indelible mark on the minds of consumers.
Here are 10 April Fools’ pranks in Singapore for 2020, ranked from worst to best.
10. Lockdown prank on WhatsApp by some troll
WhatsApp prank about S’pore going into a lockdown going around just because
Technically not a company, but eh.
Not funny, 10/10 fake news.
9. Ayam Brand Coconut Milk Pearls
Sadly, a low-hanging fruit that’s been overdone.
8. Nasi Lemak Black Tea Macchiato, KOI
Overshadowed by McDonald’s Nasi Lemak Burger from 2017.
7. 4Fingers CHICKABOBA
Jumping on the bubble tea trend once more. Although we would actually try this.
6. Chicken rice vodka, V Gallery
View this post on Instagram
Singapore is famous for its food and one of our local favourite dishes is, Chicken Rice! Savour the flavours of boiled chicken, sesame oil, ginger and garlic all in a bottle! Unfortunately, all that’s missing is the chilli sauce… ✨ … #vgallerysg #vodka #chickenricevodka #savourtheflavour #makeityours #love #singapore #alcohol #sweet #fun
Okok, we guess.
5. Coriander Thai Milk Tea, Tuk Tuk Cha
Coming up with a “new” product that integrates an obviously unpopular food gets the shares.
#halalcertified is a nice touch though.
4. Coriander Maki, Ichiban Sushi
Slightly more believable than putting it on a drink.
3. Savoury durian sandwiches, Subway
Subway S’pore introduces durian spread inside chicken & BLT sandwiches
Sufficiently polarising. And confusing for the tastebuds.
2. Elephant on the causeway, Checkpoint.SG
Best part? The elephant’s moving, albeit rather slowly.
1. Diploma in TikTok at NAFA
Despite not gathering much traction (18 shares in seven hours), this was our favourite concept.
Apt too, coming from NAFA.
We also like the sounds of dreams being crushed, as students realise a split second later that it must be an April Fools’ joke.
Top image via Tuk Tuk Cha, Checkpoint.sg
