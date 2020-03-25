fbpx

S’porean woman buys thermometer from Japan Home, finds another lady’s name written on it

Japan Home will be launching an internal investigation.

Mandy How | March 30, 03:34 pm

A Singaporean woman named Michelle Teo believes that her newly-bought thermometer from Japan Home had been used by a previous customer.

Used thermometer?

Teo had purchased two thermometers from the Compass One outlet on Mar. 28, at around 8pm.

When she opened the boxes upon reaching home, she allegedly realised that one of the thermometers had the words “Tiffany Lim” and “3J33” written on it.

Photo by Michelle Teo on Facebook
Photo by Michelle Teo on Facebook
Photo by Michelle Teo on Facebook
Photo by Michelle Teo on Facebook

Calling the discovery “ridiculous” and “gross”, Teo said that a thermometer was something “very personal”.

The incident was made worse by the emphasis on hygiene due to the Covid-19 outbreak, she added.

Furthermore, according to Teo, the product was behind the counter at time of purchase, meaning that it would have been difficult for a customer to waltz in and replace the product.

Teo also reasoned that Japan Home should have checked returned products before putting it back on the shelf, if that were indeed the case.

However, she also felt that something as personal as a thermometer should not be exchanged or refunded.

“I cannot emphasise how gross it is. Imagine if I were to have used it before checking? I would essentially be using someone else’s thermometer. What if the person did not clean/sterilise/sanitise it before returning it?

Serious actions needs to be taken against Japan Home to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Plans to boycott Japan Home

About one day later, Teo updated her post to say that the Compass One outlet has “unwillingly refunded” her for both thermometers.

According to Teo, however, the staff were “quite rude” and allegedly said, “I also bought two yesterday, also no problem.”

Teo says that she will be boycotting Japan Home after the incident, compounded by the staff’s apparent attitude.

Yet another day later on Mar. 30, Teo announced that Japan Home has contacted her.

The customer also said that she will be dropping the issue as the store will be launching a “full internal investigation”.

Mothership has reached out to Japan Home and will update this article when they reply.

You can read the original post here:

Top image via Michelle Teo on Facebook

