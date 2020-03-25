fbpx

Taxi driver, 58, dies after his vehicle catches fire along Seletar West Link

A person was seen lying on the road beside the vehicle.

Belmont Lay | March 31, 12:42 pm

A taxi driver died after his vehicle caught fire in the early hours of the morning along Seletar West Link.

The police were alerted to the incident on Tuesday morning, at around 1.30am.

The fire was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force using two water jets.

The driver, 58, was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic.

Photos showing flames engulfing a vehicle on the side of a road was put up on Facebook.

One of the photos showed a person lying on the road beside the car on fire

From the photos, it is difficult to establish the colour and make of the taxi.

Police investigations are ongoing.

