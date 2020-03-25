fbpx

S’pore frontline healthcare worker: If you’re still meeting your friends, that’s not safe distancing

Social responsibility.

Tanya Ong | March 30, 12:49 pm

With safe distancing measures implemented in Singapore, a woman claiming to be a frontline healthcare worker has expressed her dismay at how some are not taking adequate precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Aelis Silea shared a series of Instagram stories on Facebook, detailing her thoughts on the whole “safe distancing” situation.

“This is not social distancing”

She said that people should not be going out with their friends, unless absolutely necessary.

In her view, group workouts, birthday parties and meetings, even in groups of less than 10, shouldn’t even be happening.

“You are still meeting multiples groups of people when it isn’t necessary,” she said.

Photo via Aelis Silea/FB

She further explained that meeting multiple groups of people puts an exponentially large group of people at risk if just one individual tests positive.

She also said that this could result in the hospitals becoming exhausted over time:

“Imagine if just 1 of your friends test positive. Now all 10 of you are at risk… You may say it’s jut a meal, it’s just 1 night hanging out at home. Multiply that by hundreds of friend groups doing the same across the country.

In a matter of days we go from 5-6 local cases to 20-30 local cases per day. In a week or two, our hospitals will go from a manageable full capacity to being overwhelmed and rapidly exhausted.”

Photo via Aelis Silea/FB

Experience as a healthcare worker

She also shared more about her experience working in the hospital and how an increasing number of beds have to be opened up to cope with the number of cases.

She also cited the example of Italy and the U.S., and urged Singaporeans not to be complacent.

Photo via Aelis Silea/FB
Photo via Aelis Silea/FB

“Let’s not find ourselves looking around in horror at what we came to because we didn’t do enough when we still could,” she said.

In a separate Facebook post, she also said that she’s trying to do what she can by doing her job.

“Please do what you can and be responsible during this time so you don’t feel any guilt of your own.”

Top photo via Aelis Silea/FB, Zhangxin Zheng.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

