UK media Sky News reports that S’pore has ‘re-introduced locked down’, S’poreans perplexed

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 25, 05:37 pm

New measures were introduced on March 24 to fight the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Safe distancing: All bars, clubs, cinemas & tuition centres in S’pore to close from Mar. 26, 2020

Schools however have not been closed.

Minister for National Development and co-chair of the Multi Ministry Taskforce Lawrence Wong also expounded on why Singapore is not jumping straight into full lockdown measures.

Lawrence Wong explains why S’pore is not in ‘lockdown’ & why schools are still open

In his answer, Wong mentioned that the term lockdown was being used rather loosely by some people.

Reintroduce

Even as Singapore grapples with the idea of a potential lockdown happening in the near future if the situation worsens, one media outlet in the U.K., Sky News, has come out with this tweet.

It reads: “BREAKING: Singapore has re-introduced locked down after reports of a second wave of #coronavirus.”

According to the clip, the presenter stated that the “lockdown” of bars and discos was reintroduced after a second wave of infections.

The choice of words appeared to rankle some in the tweets.

Here’s Wong’s take on how Singapore should handle the issue of imposing a lockdown.

“So closure of schools, closure of workplaces other than essential activities, that’s the most drastic step if you were, that’s what i suppose people call a lockdown, and that set of drastic measures may well be necessary, but again, we do not have to get there in one step.

We can take a series of breaks, and if the situation warrants it, then we may very well, at a later stage, have to do that. That’s why we are encouraging all Singaporeans to take these measures seriously.”

Image from Sky News Twitter

