UK media Sky News reports that S’pore has ‘re-introduced locked down’, S’poreans perplexed

New measures were introduced on March 24 to fight the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Schools however have not been closed.

Minister for National Development and co-chair of the Multi Ministry Taskforce Lawrence Wong also expounded on why Singapore is not jumping straight into full lockdown measures.

In his answer, Wong mentioned that the term lockdown was being used rather loosely by some people.

Reintroduce

Even as Singapore grapples with the idea of a potential lockdown happening in the near future if the situation worsens, one media outlet in the U.K., Sky News, has come out with this tweet.

BREAKING: Singapore has re-introduced locked down after reports of a second wave of #coronavirus. Get the latest #COVID19 news here: https://t.co/40m6xiThdz pic.twitter.com/8HtahoMgTp — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 24, 2020

It reads: “BREAKING: Singapore has re-introduced locked down after reports of a second wave of #coronavirus.”

According to the clip, the presenter stated that the “lockdown” of bars and discos was reintroduced after a second wave of infections.

The choice of words appeared to rankle some in the tweets.

Singaporean here 👋 I feel I should clarify that second wave doesn't mean it disappeared and came back. We have a spike in cases mainly from people who had been in the UK. We had far less when it was just China we had to worry about. The west should have acted sooner. — Sarah (@Sarahxskies) March 24, 2020

It’s not a lock down, it’s certainly not a re-introduction of a lockdown, nor is it a second wave of the virus. This is very inaccurate reporting — Ian Herbison (@Iherbison) March 24, 2020

RE-INTRODUCED??

It wasn’t introduced in the first place.

Do check your facts first. — 𝐊𝐈𝐓𝐙𝐘 (@WittyKittyVixxy) March 24, 2020

Here’s Wong’s take on how Singapore should handle the issue of imposing a lockdown.

“So closure of schools, closure of workplaces other than essential activities, that’s the most drastic step if you were, that’s what i suppose people call a lockdown, and that set of drastic measures may well be necessary, but again, we do not have to get there in one step. We can take a series of breaks, and if the situation warrants it, then we may very well, at a later stage, have to do that. That’s why we are encouraging all Singaporeans to take these measures seriously.”

Image from Sky News Twitter