Covid-19: S’porean woman, 57, who was initially treated as dengue case among 5 new discharged cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Mar. 25 that there are 73 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

Five more cases have been discharged. These are cases 82, 141, 154, 435 and 450.

Case 82 is a 57-year-old Singaporean woman who was initially diagnosed with dengue and Covid-19 at the same time.

The woman was later declared as a false-positive dengue case.

She was hospitalised for slightly over a month as a Covid-19 patient.

First such case in Singapore

Case 82 was confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 on Feb. 18.

This is the first such rare case to have emerged in Singapore.

Case 82 had visited Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) on Feb. 13 and Feb. 15 and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on the second visit.

According to MOH, there was no misdiagnosis, and her symptoms and laboratory results were consistent with dengue.

She was tested for the coronavirus disease when she developed respiratory symptoms.

After she was confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19, she was immediately transferred to an isolation room in the hospital.

All other patients who had been warded with the woman when she was admitted as a dengue patient were quarantined as a result of the woman’s subsequent coronavirus diagnosis.

Case 86, who is linked to her, has also since been discharged on March 7.

Top image via Jurong Health Campus’ website