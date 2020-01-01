9 out of 10 Covid-19 cases in S’pore over 3 days crossed border & didn’t show any symptoms

Some 90 percent of Covid-19 cases in Singapore over three days from March 18 and 20 passed through the border checkpoints into the country and did not show symptoms, such as fever.

This was revealed by Singapore’s Ministry of Health on Monday, March 23 in response to queries.

Singapore had 119 Covid-19 cases in those three days, with 87 of them being imported cases.

As a result, the cases were detected only later on when the symptoms materialised.

They subsequently saw a doctor at a hospital or general practitioner’s clinic after they returned home.

Covid-19 swab test

Travellers into Singapore will be required to do a Covid-19 swab test after they walk past thermal scanners, and identify themselves as feverish or are observed to be so, or have other respiratory symptoms.

This is so as people with coronavirus but who do not show symptoms, such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, are of concern.

Silent carriers among us

The prevalence of silent carriers who show no, or delayed, symptoms, could have been underestimated.

As many as one-third of the people who test positive show delayed symptoms or none at all, classified data from the Chinese government supposedly revealed.

Stricter measures to quarantine any person in close contact with confirmed case

Factoring in this new finding, travellers entering Singapore, regardless of where they come from, have been given a 14-day stay-home notice since 11.59pm on March 20, even for those who are well.

MOH said those who come into close contact with a confirmed case on their flight back will be quarantined as an additional precaution.

A quarantine order requires the person to stay put in a dedicated room with a toilet.

It is the strictest measure and is given to those who are, or are suspected of being, a carrier of the coronavirus.

Those serving a stay-home notice will not require a dedicated room and toilet.

All short-term visitors, including tourists, will be barred from entering or transiting through Singapore.

Work-pass holders and their dependants will be allowed to return to Singapore only if they are employed in sectors that provide essential services, such as healthcare and transport.

Top photo via Katerina Ang Twitter