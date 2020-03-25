fbpx

Back

2 S’pore police officers test positive for Covid-19

They are from different units.

Kayla Wong | March 28, 09:59 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Two officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have tested positive for Covid-19.

Not involved in Covid-19 related operations

According to a police statement released on Saturday night, March 28, the two officers are listed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as Case 709 and Case 731.

Both officers are from different units, and were not involved in any Covid-19 related operations.

First police officer returned for training after resting for 1 day

The first officer, Case 709, is currently receiving treatment at the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID).

He had sought medical treatment at a clinic on March 23 for fever, and was given one day medical leave.

He rested at home on March 24, and reported for training the next day on March 25.

However, he returned home when he started to feel unwell again in the afternoon.

He then sought treatment at a polyclinic on March 26, and was subsequently confirmed to be infected with Covid-19.

He had been undergoing training at his unit since March 2, and therefore, had not been deployed for any Police duty since then.

He last reported for training on March 25.

Second police officer sought treatment at 2 clinics before going to CGH

As for the second officer, Case 731, he sought treatment at a clinic on March 21 as he felt feverish.

He was given medical leave till March 24.

But as he still felt unwell on March 24, he sought treatment at another clinic, and was given another three day of medical leave.

On March 26, his fever had not subsided, and he sought further treatment at Changi General Hospital (CGH)

He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

He is currently receiving treatment at CGH.

He last reported for work on March 20.

Workplace segregation put in place

SPF is currently assisting MOH with the contact tracing efforts for both officers.

As a precautionary measure, other officers who were identified to be in close contact with them have been instructed to stay home, monitor their health, and practise strict safe distancing measures.

SPF has also implemented workplace segregation for the work unit of any officer who interacted closely with the affected officers, in order to minimise potential spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, SPF is closely monitoring the health of officers in their units.

The SPF is also in touch with both officers and their families to provide support and assistance.

Top image adapted via NCID & Glorr K/Google

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

70 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in S’pore, 802 total cases

Latest update.

March 28, 09:49 pm

Clash at Hubei border after Jiangxi police sets up blockade to prevent people from entering

The two counties have since said the checkpoints would be removed.

March 28, 08:11 pm

Related diners can sit at same table in restaurants, hawker centres: Enterprise SG

They still have to ensure that they are not in a group of more than 10 persons, however.

March 28, 07:35 pm

PCF Sparkletots Fengshan cluster: How 1 Covid-19 case turned into 25 cases in 5 days

Mothership Explains: We trace the events that took place over a week at the centre, & have some questions for the PCF's internal COI.

March 28, 06:42 pm

81-year-old couple gets married at Alexandra Hospital, overcomes stroke & Covid-19 restrictions

Tom Iljas noticed that his partner's health was deteriorating, and he wanted to stay by her side to take care of her.

March 28, 06:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close