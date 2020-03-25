2 S’pore police officers test positive for Covid-19

Two officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have tested positive for Covid-19.

Not involved in Covid-19 related operations

According to a police statement released on Saturday night, March 28, the two officers are listed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as Case 709 and Case 731.

Both officers are from different units, and were not involved in any Covid-19 related operations.

First police officer returned for training after resting for 1 day

The first officer, Case 709, is currently receiving treatment at the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID).

He had sought medical treatment at a clinic on March 23 for fever, and was given one day medical leave.

He rested at home on March 24, and reported for training the next day on March 25.

However, he returned home when he started to feel unwell again in the afternoon.

He then sought treatment at a polyclinic on March 26, and was subsequently confirmed to be infected with Covid-19.

He had been undergoing training at his unit since March 2, and therefore, had not been deployed for any Police duty since then.

He last reported for training on March 25.

Second police officer sought treatment at 2 clinics before going to CGH

As for the second officer, Case 731, he sought treatment at a clinic on March 21 as he felt feverish.

He was given medical leave till March 24.

But as he still felt unwell on March 24, he sought treatment at another clinic, and was given another three day of medical leave.

On March 26, his fever had not subsided, and he sought further treatment at Changi General Hospital (CGH)

He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

He is currently receiving treatment at CGH.

He last reported for work on March 20.

Workplace segregation put in place

SPF is currently assisting MOH with the contact tracing efforts for both officers.

As a precautionary measure, other officers who were identified to be in close contact with them have been instructed to stay home, monitor their health, and practise strict safe distancing measures.

SPF has also implemented workplace segregation for the work unit of any officer who interacted closely with the affected officers, in order to minimise potential spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, SPF is closely monitoring the health of officers in their units.

The SPF is also in touch with both officers and their families to provide support and assistance.

Top image adapted via NCID & Glorr K/Google