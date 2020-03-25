fbpx

SGH clarifies carparks not being turned into wards after rumours on social media

Part of SGH's multi-storey carpark is used as a fever screening station.

Sumita Thiagarajan | March 30, 04:17 pm

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has taken to Facebook to address inaccurate news being spread.

Be socially responsible & share news from verified sources

According to their Mar. 30 Facebook post, SGH is aware of a message circulating on social media and text messaging platforms that carparks at the hospital are being turned into wards.

This was one such message being circulated on WhatsApp:

Screenshot by Jeanette Tan

SGH mentioned that news on carparks being converted to wards is “totally untrue”.

The hospital added that part of the multi-storey carpark is being used to assess patients who are conveyed by designated ambulances for Covid-19:

“Part of the multi-storey carpark is used as an extended facility to assess patients conveyed by designated ambulances for COVID-19. Patients are not admitted to this facility as there are no inpatient amenities.”

On Mar. 20, 2020, The Straits Times also reported that SGH had converted part of a multi-storey carpark into a fever screening area in an effort to manage the growing number of patients with Covid-19.

Here’s a photo of what it looks like:

photo of screening station
Photo by SGH

SGH urged the public to be socially responsible and not share news from unverified sources.

You can read their post here:

Top screenshots via Jeanette Tan and SGH/Facebook

