SGH clarifies carparks not being turned into wards after rumours on social media

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has taken to Facebook to address inaccurate news being spread.

According to their Mar. 30 Facebook post, SGH is aware of a message circulating on social media and text messaging platforms that carparks at the hospital are being turned into wards.

This was one such message being circulated on WhatsApp:

SGH mentioned that news on carparks being converted to wards is “totally untrue”.

The hospital added that part of the multi-storey carpark is being used to assess patients who are conveyed by designated ambulances for Covid-19:

“Part of the multi-storey carpark is used as an extended facility to assess patients conveyed by designated ambulances for COVID-19. Patients are not admitted to this facility as there are no inpatient amenities.”

On Mar. 20, 2020, The Straits Times also reported that SGH had converted part of a multi-storey carpark into a fever screening area in an effort to manage the growing number of patients with Covid-19.

Here’s a photo of what it looks like:

SGH urged the public to be socially responsible and not share news from unverified sources.

