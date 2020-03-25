fbpx

Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19

He is currently self-isolating in Scotland.

Syahindah Ishak | March 25, 07:08 pm

Heir apparent to the British throne, Prince Charles, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Mar. 25.

“Remains in good health”

A statement from Clarence House, as reported by CNN, stated that the 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms but “otherwise remains in good health”.

He has been working from home the past few days.

According to BBC, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but she does not have the virus.

The couple are now self-isolating in their home in Scotland.

Due to the many public engagements he has had in recent weeks, it is not clear where or from whom Charles may have caught the virus from.

Here is the full statement by Clarence House via CNN:

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Top image via Getty Images.

