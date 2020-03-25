Covid-19: Orchard Road quiet

Orchard Road was visibly less crowded with fewer people out and about on Mar. 27 and 28.

This was after stricter safe distancing measures were enforced and the government emphasised the need to stay home.

Shoppers significantly fewer, crowd control measures in place

According to The Straits Times, many shoppers at the popular shopping malls along Orchard Road said that the crowds were “less than half of what they used to be” before Covid-19 struck.

Photos of the Orchard Road strip uploaded on Instagram also showed thin crowds:

A Mothership staff who went down to ION Orchard, Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City in the afternoon of Mar. 28 also saw shops such as Zara and Mango implement crowd control measures, such as limiting the number of customers in the store at any one time.

These shops had a staff member stationed at the entrance, and customers queuing to get into the store were kept 1 metre apart.

Department store Tangs also had markings placed on the floor at “almost every juncture, including in the toilets,” ST reported.

But not all spaces in the Orchard area were devoid of people.

Cafes such as Starbucks still enjoyed steady business as their premises were packed with patrons nursing cups of beverage for extended periods of time.

Businesses to implement safe distancing measures or face penalties

Since Mar. 26, malls and attractions have had to ensure that their venues do not have more than one person per 16 sq m of usable space.

Groups must also not exceed 10 persons and crowds should be quickly dispersed.

If they are unable to adhere to these requirements, they must be closed.

In a joint statement issued by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), Housing & Development Board (HDB), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the authorities said that government agencies will step up enforcement efforts to ensure the proper implementation of these safe distancing measures.

If establishments are found to be non-compliant, they will be guided on “finding suitable solutions”.

Subsequently, periodic checks will be conducted to ensure compliance.

The statement added that businesses, including mall operators and their tenants, which do not implement or comply with the government’s safe distancing advisories, may be ineligible for government grants and assistance.

They could also be ordered to suspend their operations via the Regulations under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Top image via arriswong and phattyphatphuck on Instagram