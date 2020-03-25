Maris Stella High student has Covid-19, principal says in letter to all-boys school parents

A Maris Stella High student has been infected with Covid-19, the school’s principal wrote in a letter addressed to parents on March 27.

The all-boys school principal Woo Soo Min said the student had not travelled during the March school holidays and is linked to a confirmed case outside of school.

She added that he was last seen on the campus at 80 Bartley Road on March 13.

He has neither been in school nor participated in school activities.

He also did not interact with his schoolmates since then.

“As there is no risk of infection, there is no need to issue ‘leave of absence’ to any staff and student,” Woo added.

Authorities announced earlier in March that all students and staff members who returned from overseas on or after March 14 will be given a 14-day leave of absence.

This applies to all individuals from schools, preschools and student care centres.

March 14 marked the start of the March school holidays.

Woo said that precautionary measures will continue to be implemented at the school to ensure “a safe environment for teaching and learning”.

Other educational institutions with at least one student or staff testing positive for Covid-19 include Victoria Junior College, Singapore Institute of Technology, Raffles Institution, Fengshan PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots preschool and Dover Court International School.

The preschool is linked to 20 of 683 Covid-19 cases here.

The international school is linked to four cases.

Both have been identified as new clusters by the Ministry of Health on March 25.

Top photo via Google Maps