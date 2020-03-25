13-year-old M’sian with Covid-19 cries as medical personnel takes him away from family

Experiencing a family member with Covid-19 can be tough.

A similar situation occurred in Malaysia on Saturday (Mar. 28).

Malaysian boy taken away from family

A viral video of a young Malaysian teen taken away from his family was uploaded on Facebook:

In the video, the boy, who is wearing a face mask, tears up as he is forced to leave his home.

Carrying a bag and a bucket full of belongings, the boy hesitantly walks away from his family towards an ambulance.

The boy’s father can be heard saying in Malay: “You can do it, Wan.”

A female voice then said: “Take care, Wan. We will video call you.”

One of the medical personnel asks how old the boy is, to which his father replied: “13 years old.”

The boy then enters the ambulance, still crying, and stares at his family through the window.

They bid one another goodbye as the sniffles grew louder.

Video posted by the boy’s cousin

The video has since gone viral with over 2.6 million views as of the time of writing.

It was posted by the boy’s cousin, Mohd Noorkhezan Hamid.

In his caption, Noorkhezan urged everyone to pray for his cousin.

He added:

“May he be strong enough to fight this virus.”

Tested positive for Covid-19

According to Malaysian news site Suara.com, the boy’s full name is Nuha Syazwan Sakiban.

He had to be taken to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

In an interview with Harian Metro, Syazwan’s father, Sakiban Ahmad Kadari, said that he felt heartbroken when his youngest child was taken away from their house in Kluang, Johor.

However, he admitted that he has accepted his son’s fate.

Sakiban explained that on Mar. 24, health officers came to his house when conducting a medical check around his neighbourhood.

They asked if anyone in his family had experienced symptoms of Covid-19.

Thinking nothing much of it, Sakiban conveyed that Syazwan has developed a cough.

But he noted that his son did not have any other Covid-19 symptoms, such as fever or difficulty breathing.

Syazwan was then brought to a clinic to get tested, and on Mar. 28, the results came back positive.

Frequented religious congregations

According to Sakiban, his son had went to the mosque on Mar. 6 for his Friday prayers.

Sakiban usually accompanies Syazwan for their Friday prayers, but on that day, he had to attend to work instead.

On Mar. 14, Syazwan went to a religious gathering.

“My son loves going for religious events at the mosque,” added Sakiban.

Top images from Mohd Noorkhezan Bin Hamid/FB.