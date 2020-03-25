Covid-19: M’sia’s king & queen undergoing quarantine after 7 palace staff test positive

Malaysia’s king, Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and his wife, Tunku Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Seven palace staff tested postive

They were instructed to do so after seven staff members in the Istana Negara tested positive for Covid-19, according to an official press statement from the palace.

The king and queen began their first day of quarantine on March 25.

All seven staff members are in stable condition. They are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The palace statement also stated that all close contacts and relevant staff members have been placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Additionally, the king has been advised not to meet with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for their weekly pre-cabinet meeting, as well as subsequent sessions.

You can read the full palace statement from here:

TERKINI : YDP Agong dan Raja Permaisuri Agong jalani saringan covid-19 (hasil ujian negatif) dan lakukan self kuarantin selama 14 hari sejak semalam. Ia selepas 7 petugas Istana Negara disahkan positif COVID-19 – Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja pic.twitter.com/0QMqnuFvJ5 — Mohd Redzuan Abdul Manap (@redzuanNewsMPB) March 26, 2020

King and queen tested negative for Covid-19

The king and queen have both tested negative for Covid-19, according to Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

The country’s MOH added that it is investigating the source of infection of the infected staff members.

KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong dan KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong telah menjalani proses saringan dan disahkan negatif #COVID19. Lanjutan proses saringan ini, Seri Paduka Baginda berdua sedang jalani kuarantin diri selama 14 hari, mulai smlm. — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) March 26, 2020

Seri Paduka Baginda berdua menjalani saringan itu selepas tujuh kakitangan Istana Negara disahkan positif #COVID19. KKM sedang mengenal pasti punca jangkitan 7 kakitangan itu. Dato' Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin

Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja

Istana Negara

26 Mac 2020 — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Tunku Azizah uploaded a post on her official Instagram page, urging Malaysians to pray for her family’s health.

Here’s a translation of her caption:

“I beg the citizens of Malaysia, regardless of your race and religion, please pray for the safety and well-being of my family. We have quarantined ourselves in our own respective rooms and have not had any contact with one another.”

