Covid-19: M’sia’s king & queen undergoing quarantine after 7 palace staff test positive

They have both tested negative for the virus.

Syahindah Ishak | March 26, 05:42 pm

Malaysia’s king, Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and his wife, Tunku Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Seven palace staff tested postive

They were instructed to do so after seven staff members in the Istana Negara tested positive for Covid-19, according to an official press statement from the palace.

The king and queen began their first day of quarantine on March 25.

All seven staff members are in stable condition. They are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The palace statement also stated that all close contacts and relevant staff members have been placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Additionally, the king has been advised not to meet with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for their weekly pre-cabinet meeting, as well as subsequent sessions.

You can read the full palace statement from here:

King and queen tested negative for Covid-19

The king and queen have both tested negative for Covid-19, according to Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

The country’s MOH added that it is investigating the source of infection of the infected staff members.

Meanwhile, Tunku Azizah uploaded a post on her official Instagram page, urging Malaysians to pray for her family’s health.

Here’s a translation of her caption:

“I beg the citizens of Malaysia, regardless of your race and religion, please pray for the safety and well-being of my family. We have quarantined ourselves in our own respective rooms and have not had any contact with one another.”

Top image from Getty Images.

