M’sia reports 159 new Covid-19 cases, 2,320 total highest in Southeast Asia

Malaysia reported 159 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, March 28, effectively leapfrogging every other country in Southeast Asia with the highest total of 2,320 cases.

Recent cases involve Malaysians who had just returned home from overseas.

Malaysians returning from abroad would be required to undergo a medical examination and a 14-day self-quarantine.​​​​​​​

Total deaths hit 27

An additional death saw the total go up to 27, the health ministry said.

The latest fatality involved a 61-year-old man who had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure.

He was admitted to hospital on March 24, and died on March 28 at 10:50am.

A total of 61 patients have recovered and allowed to return home, bringing the total number of full recovery and discharged cases to 320.

There are currently 73 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units, including 54 who require respiratory equipment aid.

