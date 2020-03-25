Italian man, 31, arrested for playing Pokémon Go during Covid-19 lockdown

A 31-year-old man in Italy was arrested on Mar. 20 for breaking quarantine to allegedly play Pokémon Go.

This occurred while the country was facing a nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Man: ‘I have to hunt the Pokémon’

Italy has over 97,000 reported cases of Covid-19, with more than 5,200 deaths across the country.

While the country has gone into a full lockdown since Mar. 10, the laws have not stopped one unnamed man and his daughter from flouting the rules.

The man was out with his daughter playing Pokémon Go in San Fermo, a small town in northern Italy, when he encountered the Italian Carabinieri, Italy’s main police force.

“I have to hunt the Pokémon,” the man told authorities when he was asked why he didn’t abide by the country’s lockdown rules, according to Italian newspaper Leggo, via Business Insider.

He was later charged for his actions.

Italian mayors rage at citizens defying lockdown orders

On Mar. 23, the president of Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, shared a video of several Italian mayors slamming their citizens for flouting lockdown orders to head outside for a variety of reasons.

The president of the Campania region, Vincenzo De Luca, even warned that he would “send over police with flamethrowers” to Italians who were intending to hold graduation parties amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.

Campania’s President, De Luca, has suggested that the Italian military could be deployed outside of Lombardy to help enforce the lockdown.

CNN quoted him as adding, ”If we go on like this we will just be counting the dead. We won’t have hospital spaces for your father and mothers. Is that clear?”

Top image via REMKO DE WAAL — AFP/GETTY IMAGES