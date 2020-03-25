fbpx

Back

Italian man, 31, arrested for playing Pokémon Go during Covid-19 lockdown

He told authorities: "I have to hunt the Pokémon."

Julia Yeo | March 31, 01:01 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

A 31-year-old man in Italy was arrested on Mar. 20 for breaking quarantine to allegedly play Pokémon Go.

This occurred while the country was facing a nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Man: ‘I have to hunt the Pokémon’

Italy has over 97,000 reported cases of Covid-19, with more than 5,200 deaths across the country.

While the country has gone into a full lockdown since Mar. 10, the laws have not stopped one unnamed man and his daughter from flouting the rules.

The man was out with his daughter playing Pokémon Go in San Fermo, a small town in northern Italy, when he encountered the Italian Carabinieri, Italy’s main police force.

“I have to hunt the Pokémon,” the man told authorities when he was asked why he didn’t abide by the country’s lockdown rules, according to Italian newspaper Leggo, via Business Insider.

He was later charged for his actions.

Italian mayors rage at citizens defying lockdown orders

On Mar. 23, the president of Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, shared a video of several Italian mayors slamming their citizens for flouting lockdown orders to head outside for a variety of reasons.

The president of the Campania region, Vincenzo De Luca, even warned that he would “send over police with flamethrowers” to Italians who were intending to hold graduation parties amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.

Campania’s President, De Luca, has suggested that the Italian military could be deployed outside of Lombardy to help enforce the lockdown.

CNN quoted him as adding, ”If we go on like this we will just be counting the dead. We won’t have hospital spaces for your father and mothers. Is that clear?”

Top image via REMKO DE WAAL — AFP/GETTY IMAGES

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore man looks after tiny energetic pangolin trying to climb pipe until NParks officers arrive

Lucky sighting.

March 31, 01:33 pm

Lorry driver, 25, arrested for suspected drug-related offences in Jurong East after almost hitting m'cycle during police chase

The lorry had sped off during a police check at Boon Lay Way.

March 31, 01:11 pm

Parents not allowed to accompany NS enlistees to Pulau Tekong, safe distancing measures applied

Enlistees will report to Selarang Camp instead.

March 31, 01:10 pm

Taxi driver, 58, dies after his vehicle catches fire along Seletar West Link

A person was seen lying on the road beside the vehicle.

March 31, 12:42 pm

Covid-19: Wife of critically-ill Bangladeshi worker gives birth, asks for blessings & prayers

A healthy baby boy.

March 31, 12:41 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close