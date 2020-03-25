fbpx

Back

Covid-19 death toll in Itay shoots up to 10,023

No signs of slowing down.

Belmont Lay | March 29, 02:30 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

The Covid-19 death toll in Italy has shot up to 10,023 on Saturday, March 28 despite a 16-day lockdown.

There were 889 new fatalities reported.

The world’s worst-hit nation registered 969 deaths on Friday, March 27, the highest single toll.

An additional 5,974 infections saw the total number of people who have officially tested positive for Covid-19 in Italy surge to 92,472.

Italy now looks certain to extend its business closures and the ban on public gatherings past their April 3 deadline.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italians late on Saturday to be ready to spend more time cooped up at home.

Italy facing near economic collapse

The southern European nations worst-hit by the virus are urging the European Union to abandon its budget rules.

The bloc has already loosened its purse strings in ways not seen since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

The entire eurozone is expected to slip into a recession over the coming months.

But Italy is facing the threat of a near economic collapse after being the first European country to shutter almost all its businesses on March 12.

Italy’s economy, the third-largest among nations that use the euro common currency, could contract by as much as 7 percent this year.

Italy’s fatalities could be much higher because retirement homes often do not report all their Covid-19 deaths.

The number of people who have died from the new disease at home is also unknown.

Top photo via

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Covid-19: S'pore taxis & private-hire cars can deliver groceries to earn income as govt relaxes rules

A major shift in policy during this Covid-19 crisis.

March 29, 02:06 pm

Covid-19: Orchard Road quiet

Malls will be closed if they are unable to adhere to the requirements set by Ministry of Health.

March 29, 01:45 pm

'I have never felt such terror in my life before': When one S'pore family gets hit by 2 Covid-19 cases

Stories of Us: Sara shares her experience of both her brothers testing positive for Covid-19.

March 29, 01:21 pm

Third Covid-19 patient dies in S'pore: 70-year-old man dies from complications after 27 days in ICU

He had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

March 29, 12:57 pm

Covid-19: Dyson to build 15,000 ventilators 10 days after founder gets call from PM Boris Johnson

It can deploy knowledge in areas where there is some crossover between its products and ventilators.

March 29, 12:28 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close