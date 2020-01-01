Italy Covid-19 deaths up 743 in 1 day, total death toll reaches 6,820

Italy’s Covid-19 death toll has grown by 743 in one day.

This brings the total fatality to 6,820, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on March 24.

This spike in deaths reversed a decline in fatalities seen over the last two days.

On Monday 602 people died, while on Sunday 650 people died.

On Saturday, the death toll was 793, the highest daily figure since the contagion was registered on the radar on Feb. 21.

Total number of cases

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy has risen to 69,176.

It was 63,927 previouly.

This marked an increase of 8.2 percent — in line with Monday’s growth rate.

Italy’s figures are set to surpass China’s in time to come.

China now has 3,277 deaths, and 81,171 cases in total.

Fully recovered patients increased

A total of 8,326 patients had fully recovered on Tuesday.

A day before, it was 7,432 patients who had recovered in total.

There were 3,396 people in intensive care against a previous 3,204.

Lombardy hardest hit

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy has seen a total of 4,178 deaths and 30,703 cases.

On Monday, it was 3,776 deaths and 28,761 cases.

Top photo via