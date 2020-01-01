fbpx

Back

Italy Covid-19 deaths up 743 in 1 day, total death toll reaches 6,820

The highest death toll per day was 793.

Belmont Lay | March 25, 04:18 am

Events

Share

Italy’s Covid-19 death toll has grown by 743 in one day.

This brings the total fatality to 6,820, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on March 24.

This spike in deaths reversed a decline in fatalities seen over the last two days.

On Monday 602 people died, while on Sunday 650 people died.

On Saturday, the death toll was 793, the highest daily figure since the contagion was registered on the radar on Feb. 21.

Total number of cases

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy has risen to 69,176.

It was 63,927 previouly.

This marked an increase of 8.2 percent — in line with Monday’s growth rate.

Italy’s figures are set to surpass China’s in time to come.

China now has 3,277 deaths, and 81,171 cases in total.

Fully recovered patients increased

A total of 8,326 patients had fully recovered on Tuesday.

A day before, it was 7,432 patients who had recovered in total.

There were 3,396 people in intensive care against a previous 3,204.

Lombardy hardest hit

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy has seen a total of 4,178 deaths and 30,703 cases.

On Monday, it was 3,776 deaths and 28,761 cases.

Top photo via

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Covid-19: S'pore CBD devoid of people, taxi driver repeatedly laments, 'Bo lang' ('No one here')

Taxi drivers' livelihood taking a hit.

March 25, 05:39 am

9 out of 10 Covid-19 cases in S'pore over 3 days crossed border & didn't show any symptoms

Silent carriers.

March 25, 02:24 am

Yale-NUS grants all students pass/fail option for all classes amid Covid-19 outbreak

Help support students amid numerous disruptions faced due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

March 25, 01:29 am

Covid-19 grounds plenty of SIA, Scoot & SilkAir planes at Changi Airport visible from PIE

This is not good.

March 25, 01:05 am

Covid-19: Staff & children from Fengshan PCF Sparkletots undergo 14-day quarantine after more staff unwell

A new update.

March 25, 12:31 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close