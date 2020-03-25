Indonesian man, 39, failed to declare over S$3 million when entering & leaving S’pore

On March 25, 2020, a 39-year-old Indonesian was convicted for failing to report movement of currencies amounting to over S$3.16 million between March 13, 2018 and November 28, 2019 into and out of Singapore.

The police was alerted to a case of that same man carrying cash exceeding S$20,000 at Changi Airport Terminal 3’s arrival hall on November 28, 2019.

They found that the man, Hengky, was carrying various currencies amounting to more than S$120,000.

He failed to give a report to an authorised officer in respect to that cash.

Further investigations revealed that Hengky had committed 39 similar offences between March 13, 2018 and November 1, 2019.

On March 25, 2020 he was convicted and sentenced to a fine of S$30,000 for failing to report cross border movement of cash under Section 48C of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

He could have been fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The Police would like to remind the public of the statutory requirement to declare the physical movement of any cash exceeding S$20,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency) into or out of Singapore, and that failure to do so would constitute an offence.

Top photo by Huge Llewelyn via Flickr.