fbpx

Back

Uncle starts rumour implying those with HDB wristbands are on SHN. That’s not true.

Lots of rumours.

Nyi Nyi Thet |Tanya Ong | March 30, 11:07 am

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There was a recent rumour going around online that people with these type of wristbands were serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHN).

According to Lianhe Wanbao, this latest round of unsubstantiated rumours originated from a coffeeshop in Toa Payoh.

Posted photos of the man & wristband online

On Mar. 27,  Li Zhenqiang, had visited Toa Payoh HDB Hub to collect keys to his flat, and decided to go to the coffeeshop for a drink while waiting.

Two uncles had seen him wearing a yellow Housing & Development Board wristband. They promptly took photos.

According to the man’s brother, who was interviewed by the Chinese daily, the uncles had asked the man wearing the wristband if he was on SHN.

The man then explained that these were wristbands from the Housing & Development Board, and had nothing to do with serving a SHN.

Here’s the thing though, even though the man in question reportedly explained to the uncles what exactly the wristband was for, the pictures were promptly shared by one of the uncles on Facebook.

They had taken to Facebook with a questioning caption “Is he on SHN? How can he anyhow run around?”.

The post was shared over 300 times and circulated on WhatsApp.

Clarification from HDB

Turns out, the wristband has absolutely nothing to do with whether you’re on SHN or not.

HDB had to come out with some assurance as well.

Here’s their Facebook post debunking the rumours.

“As part of our safety measures for visitors entering the HDB Hub for their housing transactions or enquiries, we issue these wristbands to visitors requiring re-entry to our premises. These visitors would have also passed our temperature checks and declared their travel status earlier.

For example, visitors will get the wristband, if they need to return to the car park to get documents for their transactions, or to a food outlet for their meals. Please do not be alarmed if you see the wristbands. They are not an indicator of someone who has been issued with a Stay Home Notice, or a Quarantine Order.”

The wristbands can come in other colours as well.

Image from HDB

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📅💻
A list of online events to brighten up your stay home situation.

🌳🚴
Here’s what we have been doing for climate change.

✈📷
Know someone who owns a drone?

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

German state finance minister commits suicide after worrying about Covid-19

He reportedly left a note behind, citing reasons for taking his own life.

March 30, 10:49 am

MFA helped S'porean stuck in Slovenia return home despite closed airports & cancelled flights

Good job.

March 30, 09:45 am

I took a peek inside a massive central kitchen in S’pore, & came away with a series of oddly satisfying food GIFs

We also learned how quality control and food safety is ensured when handling large amounts of food.

March 30, 08:56 am

Covid-19: Chinese woman, 57, identified as ‘Patient zero’ from Wuhan seafood market

She has recovered but her actions showed she didn't know how serious her infection was.

March 30, 03:56 am

M'sia Prime Minister goes on supermarket run to assure M'sians groceries galore

Malaysians are lapping it up.

March 30, 03:18 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close