Greta Thunberg says she most likely had Covid-19, but has since recovered
She said it was "extremely likely" that her father and herself were infected had contracted the upon returning from Central Europe.
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg wrote on her Instagram account on Tuesday (Mar. 24) that it was “extremely likely” that her father and herself had contracted the Covid-19 virus.
Likely to have contracted Covid-19 while travelling in central Europe
The 17-year-old Swede, who is internationally recognised for her climate activism, shared that she had exhibited symptoms that pointed to her having the virus after returning from central Europe.
She previously travelled around central Europe with her father before returning to Sweden, and both isolated themselves in a borrowed apartment upon returning to Sweden, away from the rest of their family.
“I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever,” Thunberg wrote in her post.
However, she shared that she has not been tested for Covid-19, as Sweden is moving away from testing all suspected cases and focusing on protecting those vulnerable to it.
“Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for Covid-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances,” she wrote in her post.
Mostly recovered, but warns young people about danger of virus
She shared that she has mostly recovered, adding that she had barely felt ill.
However, Thunberg went on to emphasise the danger of the virus, because of how mild the symptoms usually were on young people.
“Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups,” she wrote.
She stressed that young people have an important role in curbing the spread of the virus by staying vigilant, and exercising personal responsibility.
“We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others.”
Read her full post here:
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Top image via Adam Berry/Getty Images
