‘Until we meet again’: Man pens touching tribute to his wife & granddaughter in fatal Tampines accident

Heartbreaking.

Ashley Tan | March 30, 02:48 pm

A five-year-old girl and her elderly grandmother died after a car accident on Mar. 22 near Tampines Avenue 9 and 10.

One Derrick Ng subsequently posted on Facebook an appeal for witnesses for the accident that took his mother’s and daughter’s lives.

In separate tribute posts, Ng remembers his five-year-old daughter, Aerith Ng, to be bubbly and well-loved, while his mother, Judy Loh, had been a giver who always put others before herself when she was alive.

5-year-old girl & grandma die after fatal accident at Tampines, family looking for witnesses

Loving tribute

On Mar. 30, the husband of the elderly grandma came forward with a heartbreaking tribute of his own.

Francis Ng addressed the letter to his wife, whom he affectionately referred to as Ah Feng.

Photos he shared showed the pair at Jewel Changi Airport with their granddaughter, as well Loh posing with the kid at various points in time since the latter’s birth.

Photo from Francis Ng / FB
Photo from Francis Ng / FB
Photo from Francis Ng / FB

Ng shared how much pain he was feeling currently, and shared how there was still so much they had yet to do.

He thanked Loh for being a wonderful wife and loving mother to their two sons, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

He added that Loh would be able to watch over their granddaughter, who was an “angel”.

“Thank you for sacrificing so much for our family and still doing so by staying with Aerith now.

Both of you will be greatly missed and I will always love and miss both with all my heart.

Until we meet again.

我爱你老婆，爷爷爱你 (I love you, my wife. Grandpa loves you.)”

Top photo from Francis Ng / FB

