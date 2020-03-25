Foreign visitors to be barred from entering Indonesia to curb spread of Covid-19

Indonesia has barred the entry of foreign nationals into the country in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, The Jakarta Post reported.

Travel ban to start “soon”

The travel ban is set to kick in “soon”, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday, March 31.

The ban does not apply to work permit holders, diplomats and other official visitors.

The government will also step up the screening of Indonesians returning to the country.

The latest move comes after a series of measures implemented by Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to contain the spread of the viral outbreak in the world’s fourth most populous country.

Flights banned

The Indonesian government previously banned flights to and from mainland China in early February, and later widened the ban in March to include some of the heavily affected regions in Italy, South Korea, Iran.

Jokowi also ordered stricter implementation of social distancing and health quarantine measures on Monday, March 30.

Jokowi reluctant to impose lockdown on Jakarta

Jokowi was previously reported to be reluctant to impose a lockdown on Jakarta, ordering a mass testing to contain the spread of the outbreak instead.

1,414 people were infected with the virus in the country as of Monday, March 30.

The death toll stands at 122 after eight more fatalities were reported on Monday.

Jakarta has reported the most number of infections within Indonesia, with 698 cases.

