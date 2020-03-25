Chicken wings stall has to refund S$46 to customer who felt they didn’t pack enough chili sauce

A local chicken wings stall has refunded a customer S$46 after it was unable to meet her demand for a delivery of extra chili sauce.

Stall cannot afford to make a delivery solely for extra chili sauce

In a Facebook post put up on Mar. 28, Eng Kee Chicken Wings stated that the customer had allegedly demanded either a refund, or a delivery of extra chili sauce as an insufficient amount of the condiment had supposedly been packed for her.

The stall added that it eventually decided on the refund option, as it could not afford to make another delivery solely for extra chili sauce.

In highlighting the financial pressure that it was operating under in light of Covid-19, the stall stated:

“As you know la, we hawkers don’t earn a lot. Especially this critical period.”

It also called for people to be considerate to hawkers.

Here is the post:

Netizens sympathetic to stall

Many netizens voiced their sympathy for the stall by taking umbrage at what they saw as the customer’s poor behaviour.

Some netizens also stated that the stall was under no obligation to give a refund for such a request.

Even so, one netizen saw the request as a potential opportunity.

Screenshot from Eng Kee Chicken Wings Facebook

Top image collage from Eng Kee Chicken Wings Facebook