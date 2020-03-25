Early General Election will provide new govt with fresh mandate to lead the country through Covid-19 crisis: Teo Chee Hean

While the current Covid-19 situation is not ideal for holding an election, that does not mean an election is impossible, according to Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

According to Teo, now more than ever, Singaporeans need a government that the people has expressed confidence in, in order to take Singaporeans through the Covid-19 crisis.

This was Teo’s response in Parliament to a question posed by Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher de Souza, who asked for the government’s stance on a possible caretaker government, formed using the President’s soft power, in order to allow a fresh election to only be conducted after the Covid-19 situation stabilises.

This idea was originally suggested by Tan Cheng Bock, secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Important for government to have a clear mandate to lead Singapore through the crisis

In response to this suggestion, Teo said that the Covid-19 crisis may get worse, before getting better eventually.

He said that although we can hope and pray that things will stabilise, it is unclear when the Covid-19 situation will stabilise, and whether it will do so within the next year.

He stated that the term of Singapore’s 13th parliament will end on Jan. 14, 2021, and the election must be held within three months of that, which means on or before April 14, 2021.

Although Teo emphasised that a decision on the timing of the General Election (GE) has yet to be taken, he said that an election must take place by April 14, 2021.

“The longer we wait, the more unpredictable, difficult and dangerous it could be,” he said.

Teo said that by going for an early election, the new government will be given a clear and fresh mandate to lead the country through this major crisis.

“When you are sailing into a storm, you want to be certain who your captain is, and that he will not be changed halfway. You want to make sure that he’s there, together with you, working with you, guiding you through the storm,” said Teo.

Teo: Suggestion to delay election lack understanding of the Constitution

Teo also said that some suggestions about the election issue have been “misleading and unhelpful”.

Regarding the suggestion to delay the General Election beyond the required timeframe of April 2021, Teo said that based on the advice he received from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), such an action is unconstitutional.

“The only circumstances when the election can be put off beyond the required date is when a state of emergency is declared,” he said.

Teo pointed out that Singapore has weathered many crises since its independence, but it has never once declared a state of emergency, so the decision to do so must not be taken lightly.

He also said that the President’s power to declare an emergency can only be exercised on the advice of the Cabinet, and given that the incumbent Cabinet remains in office during an emergency, there is no legal basis or practical need for the President to form a new government.

Teo said that it is “not helpful” to mislead people into thinking such an option to put off an election indefinitely exists, given how it goes against the Constitution.

Teo also said that the suggestion to form a caretaker government would be hindered by the lack of “explicit mandate voters”, hence lacking the position to make major decisions on behalf of Singaporeans.

He said that the fundamental problem with a caretaker government is that constitutional convention requires that a caretaker government not make any far-reaching or long term measures.

Such a government would lack a clear mandate to implement strong measures to mobilise Singapore’s resources and reserves to implement strong economic stabilisation measures to steer the country through the Covid-19 crisis, which is not in the best interest of Singapore and its people.

Teo said that such suggestions show a “disregard for, or lack of understanding of the Constitution,” and that putting forward constitutionally unworkable proposals at a time of serious national crisis can only confuse and mislead Singaporeans.

Current Covid-19 measures will be maintained during General Election

In response to a second question posed by de Souza, regarding the measures to ensure the safety of Singaporeans during the election, Teo said that comprehensive measures have already been implemented over the past few weeks at every level.

He said that if an election takes place during the Covid-19 crisis, none of the necessary measures will be disrupted, but admitted that the next election will necessarily be different from past elections, due to Covid-19.

Teo said that at every step of the way, throughout nominations, campaigning and voting, the government will make the necessary arrangements to ensure that parties can campaign effectively and people can vote safely.

“For example, for campaigning, we can have live streaming or speeches on the internet, adequate TV time for candidates. For voting, we already have special express lanes for seniors, and those who need them. We can also have social distancing while queuing, proper hand hygiene for voting paraphernalia, hand sanitisers for voters,” he said.

Teo said that Singapore will learn from the experiences of other countries that are holding elections during the Covid-19 outbreak, and that whatever measures taken will affect all political parties equally.

He said that although no decision has been taken yet on the timing of the GE, such additional measures and precautions will be needed, whether the election is held early or later.

Top image from Gov.sg’s YouTube channel.