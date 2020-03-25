Covid-19: 35 new cases in S’pore, 9 imported & 26 local cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed as of March 30, 2020 an additional 35 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

There are nine imported cases and 26 local cases with no recent travel history abroad.

The nine imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and ASEAN.

There are currently 19 cases in the intensive care unit.

16 more cases have been discharged.

There are a total of 879 cases in Singapore as of March 30.

There are three more clusters.

Details

Malaysian staff at NCID infected

Case 853 is a 20 year-old male Malaysian national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and is employed as a porter at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He had been in Malaysia from March 16 to March 17, and reported the onset of symptoms on March 28.

Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on the afternoon of March 29. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He had not gone to work after the onset of symptoms.

Links between previous cases

Further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases, with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force.

These are:

47 of the confirmed cases (Cases 94, 96, 107, 112, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 120, 121, 122, 125, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 133, 134, 137, 139, 140, 142, 144, 145, 146, 148, 149, 150, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 161, 164, 166, 174, 179, 185, 186, 196, 201, 218 and 224) are linked to a private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong on February 15. Two (Cases 142 and 144) are linked to boulder+ Gym and Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah). In turn, six of the confirmed cases (Cases 142, 162, 163, 305, 345 and 443) are linked to boulder+ Gym (12 Kallang Avenue). Meanwhile, Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 144, 208, 214, 235 and 283) are linked to the Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah) (2B Hindhede Road).

Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 183, 252 and 310) are linked to Masjid Al-Muttaqin (5140 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6).

26 of the confirmed cases are linked to a cluster at PCF Sparkletots Preschool @Fengshan Blk 126 (126 Bedok North Street 2). 16 of the cases are staff at the preschool, and 10 are family members of Case 601.

Eight of the confirmed cases (Cases 556, 618, 626, 662, 686, 713, 729 and 761) are linked to a cluster at Dover Court International School (301 Dover Road). Seven are staff at the school and Case 729 is a contact of Case 618.

Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 581, 689, 724, 740 and 796) are linked to a cluster at SingPost Centre (10 Eunos Road 8).

Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 745, 802 and 810) are linked to a cluster at The Wedding Brocade (1 Yishun Industrial Street 1).

Four of the confirmed cases (Cases 826, 829, 852 and 860) are linked to a new cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol (2 Seletar North Link).

Seven of the confirmed cases (Cases 439, 678, 793, 818, 848, 864 and 873) are linked to a new cluster at Wilby Residences (25 Wilby Road).

Five of the confirmed cases (Cases 192, 556, 657, 670 and 813) are linked to a new cluster at Hero’s (69 Circular Road).

Contact tracing is underway for 79 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions.

Update on condition of confirmed cases

To date, a total of 228 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 420 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 19 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 228 cases who are clinically well, but have still tested positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

Three people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

Update on contact tracing for confirmed cases

As of 30 March 2020, 12pm, MOH has identified 12,984 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 4,737 are currently quarantined, and 8,247 have completed their quarantine.

