Covid-19: 4 previously unlinked cases traced to new cluster at Boat Quay bar

The bar is called Hero's.

Syahindah Ishak |Andrew Koay | March 30, 09:03 pm

On Monday (Mar. 30), the Ministry of Health reported 35 new Covid-19 cases.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 879.

Nine imported and 26 local cases

Covid-19: 35 new cases in S’pore, 9 imported & 26 local cases

Of the 35 new cases, 9 are imported cases, while 26 are local transmissions.

Out of the 26 local cases, 12 cases are linked to previous cases or clusters.

The rest of the 14 are currently unlinked.

Three new clusters

MOH also reported three new Covid-19 clusters in Singapore as of Mar. 30.

Covid-19: 3 new clusters in S’pore, including Boat Quay sports bar & Wilby Road residence

Four of the confirmed cases (Cases 826, 829, 852 and 860) are linked to a new cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol (2 Seletar North Link).

Seven of the confirmed cases (Cases 439, 678, 793, 818, 848, 864 and 873) are linked to a new cluster at Wilby Residences (25 Wilby Road).

Hero’s cluster

The third new cluster is linked to Hero’s, a sports bar located at 69 Circular Road.

Five of the confirmed cases in Singapore are linked to this cluster:

  1. Case 192
  2. Case 556
  3. Case 657
  4. Case 670
  5. Case 813

All of the cases, with the exception of Case 192, were categorised as “local unlinked” cases till today (Mar. 30).

Case 192 is an imported case involving a 32-year-old male American national who arrived in Singapore on Mar. 10 from the US.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Mar. 13 morning.

Here are the details of the remaining cases in the cluster:

  • Case 556: 27-year-old female work pass holder from UK who was confirmed to be infected on Mar. 24.
  • Case 657: 46-year-old male work pass holder from UK who was confirmed to be infected on Mar. 25.
  • Case 670: 34-year-old male work pass holder from Australia who was confirmed to be infected on Mar. 26.
  • Case 813: 29-year-old female work pass holder from UK who was confirmed to be infected on Mar. 28.

Top image from Google Maps.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

