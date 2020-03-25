ICA cancels passport of S’porean man, 53, for breaching SHN by going to Batam

The passport of a 53-year-old male Singapore Citizen, Goh Illya Victor, has been cancelled by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for breaching the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) requirements.

According to a news release by ICA on Mar. 29, the case has also been referred to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for investigation.

Returned to Indonesia on same day of getting SHN

On Mar. 3, Goh had travelled from Singapore to Batam, Indonesia, and returned to Singapore via Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal on Mar. 19, 2020.

Upon his entry, he was served with a SHN due to his recent travel history to Indonesia.

However, he decided to return to Indonesia on the same day, despite ICA officers warning him that he would breach the SHN requirements and could face penalties.

On Mar. 24, he returned to Singapore from Indonesia through the Singapore Cruise Centre, and was issued with a second 14-day SHN from Mar. 24 to Apr. 7, 2020.

ICA stated that Goh “displayed irresponsible conduct” by not complying with the requirements of his first SHN and called his actions a “wilful breach”.

Fine or imprisonment

Those who fail to comply with SHN requirements can be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act and its Regulations, and face a fine of up to $10,000, or up to six months’ imprisonment, or both.

Anyone who makes a false or misleading declaration about their health and travel history will also be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases Act and could face a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Members of the public can report any information on those who did not comply with SHN requirements to ICA here or at 6812 5555.

Image from Google Maps Batam Centre Point International Ferry Terminal/ Romeo Jr Matula