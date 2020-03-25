Covid-19: Thailand pastes Xs on buses & trains in Bangkok because social distancing

Thailand has begun rolling out social distancing measures on public transport in its capital of Bangkok.

According to the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT), this involved placing markings on the floor of train stations to indicate to passengers how they should be separated by 1 metre while waiting for the train or queuing to buy tickets.

Seats on trains & buses marked

In addition, seats on both the trains and at stations have also been marked out, according to photos from Bangkok’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT).

A similar measure has also been rolled out on buses, according to the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), with commuters banned from seating on seats that have been both marked and tied.

Unclear if measures are legally enforced

It is unclear if such measures are legally enforced at the moment, however, as NNT reported that commuters are “encouraged” to adhere to the guidelines that the authorities have established.

Separately, Thai PBS World quoted the country’s Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, as saying on Mar. 24 that the government did not want to resort to legal enforcement as long as the public was cooperating.

The country then declared a state of emergency on Mar. 26, giving the Thai government the power to implement curfews and travel bans, The Straits Times reported.

One measure that has seen a form of enforcement is the requirement for all commuters to wear masks before boarding any of Bangkok’s rail services, according to the Thai Ministry of Transport.

Should they lack a mask, they are required to buy one, with the MRT having since allowed mask vendors to set up shop at some stations.

Thus far, Thailand has reported 1,651 cases and 10 deaths from Covid-19.

Top collage left image from MRT Bangkok Metro Facebook, right image from BMTA องค์การขนส่งมวลชนกรุงเทพ Facebook