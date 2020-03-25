fbpx

Covid-19: 47 new cases in S’pore, 18 of 31 local cases currently unlinked

There are 22 cases currently in the intensive care unit.

Jane Zhang | March 31, 08:03 pm

As of 12pm on Mar. 31, 2020, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 47 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 926.

Of these new confirmed cases, 16 are imported and 31 are local cases with no recent travel history abroad.

All of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents, other than one, who is a long-term visit pass holder with travel history to Malaysia.

Eight of the new cases were returning from the United Kingdom, while the rest were returning from other countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, and Indonesia.

Out of the 31 new local cases, 13 are linked — five to existing clusters and eight to individuals — while 18 are currently unlinked.

Update on confirmed cases

There are 420 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, there are currently 22 cases — a new high since the beginning of the outbreak — who are critically ill and being cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, 295 patients who do not need acute care have been transferred to be isolated and cared for at other facilities, including Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

Three Covid-19 patients have passed away.

Safe distancing important

At the press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong stressed the importance of safe distancing.

“As the virus spreads across the world, there is now strong evidence that safe distancing is a very important measure to stop and slow down the transmission.

And that’s why today, even our press conference is practising safe distancing by having a video connection instead of a physical press conference”.

The Ministry of Health (MOH)’s Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak said MOH has noticed patterns in the local linked cases announced so far. Many were connected by activity, including social gatherings, living together, working together, and other social activities including singing classes.

“This reinforces, therefore, the importance of our social measures to enhance physical distancing and safe separation”, he added.

He called for people who are sick to avoid going back to work or to engage in social activities that put them in close contact with others.

Instead, he said, they should go see a doctor as soon as possible, and to respect the doctor’s medical certificate (MC) by not going out and continuing with their social activities and work during the period of the MC.

(By the way, it is a criminal offence to leave the house when you are on MC now.)

Mak referenced the unlinked cases, attributing many of them to people who have been exposed to people who were infected but nonetheless continued their activities:

“The number of unlinked cases that we have are a reflection of exposures that these individuals have had already in the past.

And it’s often as a result of exposure to people who are infected, who persist on in these activities. And it’s therefore important for all of us to therefore assist in controlling the creation and propagation of clusters by obeying these measures”.

Also announced on Tuesday evening:

It will be an offence for employers not to implement telecommuting measures if job scope allows it

About Jane Zhang

Jane may look like a typical millennial, but she's really a bargain-hunting auntie at heart.

