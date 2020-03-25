All govt-run columbaria to be closed on weekends & public holidays until April 26

The Qing Ming Festival falls on April 4, 2020, and the peak period is expected to be between March 21 and April 19 this year.

For those who wish to visit your ancestors and practise tomb-sweeping amid Covid-19 outbreak, please take note.

All government columbaria to close on weekends and public holidays

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has released a public advisory on March 25 that all government columbaria will be closed on weekends and public holidays until April 26, 2020.

NEA urges members of the public to exercise socially responsible behaviour so as to protect our own well-being and the well-being of our families and relatives.

Those who feel unwell or are sick should stay at home and see a doctor, and avoid visiting during the Qing Ming peak periods.

Other advisories include:

Minimise the family size visiting to no more than four persons

Not to bring elderly family members and young children

Not to prolong stay in the facilities

Avoid crowding around the prayer and joss paper burning areas in the columbaria

Keep a safe distance from other visitors, of at least 1 metre

NEA added that it will monitor the situation closely and may implement further measures for crowd control, including temporarily stopping access to the columbaria block and closing off joss paper burners.

The government columbaria will remain open on weekdays between Monday, 8:00am and Friday, 5:30pm.

Choa Chu Kang, Mandai and Yishun Columbarium will be opened 24 hours on weekdays, from Mondays to Fridays, until April 24, 2020.

Photo by Jnzl’s Photos via Flickr