fbpx

Back

Covid-19: Case 666 is Associate Consultant at National Skin Centre

She is currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital.

Mandy How | March 26, 09:25 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 52 new cases of the Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Mar. 26.

Of the 52, 14 are local unlinked cases.

While new cases have been listed in tables following the surge in numbers, MOH has revealed more details about Case 666, who is an Associate Consultant at the National Skin Centre.

The 32-year-old female Singapore citizen has no travel history to affected countries or regions.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar. 24, and subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection on Mar. 26 morning.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Covid-19: Sparkletots Preschool cluster increases to 20 cases, forming 3rd largest local cluster

15 of the cases are staff at the preschool, while five are family members of a staff.

March 26, 09:32 pm

Covid-19: 52 new cases in S'pore, 14 are local unlinked

Covid-19 update for Mar. 26, 2020.

March 26, 08:57 pm

Fine & jail term for patients who leave house during 5-day MC for non-medical purposes

Fierce.

March 26, 06:58 pm

Multi-vehicle accident in MCE tunnel leaves 3 injured, 1 with half his leg severed

The incident occurred on Mar. 13.

March 26, 06:47 pm

Cleaning lady at Lakeside MRT patiently helps agitated man top-up EZ-Link card

:')

March 26, 06:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close