Covid-19: Case 666 is Associate Consultant at National Skin Centre

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 52 new cases of the Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Mar. 26.

Of the 52, 14 are local unlinked cases.

While new cases have been listed in tables following the surge in numbers, MOH has revealed more details about Case 666, who is an Associate Consultant at the National Skin Centre.

The 32-year-old female Singapore citizen has no travel history to affected countries or regions.

She reported onset of symptoms on Mar. 24, and subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection on Mar. 26 morning.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at Singapore General Hospital.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps