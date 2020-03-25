Bindi Irwin gets married at Australia Zoo with no guests except her family

On Mar. 25, Bindi Irwin got married to her boyfriend of six years, Chandler Powell.

Irwin is the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, an Australian television personality known as “The Crocodile Hunter”.

No guests at wedding

Irwin and Powell got married at the Australia Zoo, where they live with Irwin’s mother, Terri, and younger brother, Robert.

According to her Facebook post, they didn’t have any guests at the wedding apart from her family due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult situation but important to keep everyone safe.”

She shared that her mother helped her get ready for the intimate wedding while her brother walked her down the aisle.

To commemorate her late father, Irwin and her husband lit a candle in his memory.

Similar love story

Irwin’s love story is similar to that of her parents.

Terri, who comes from America, first met Steve at the Australia Zoo in 1992.

She came as a visitor while he was a zookeeper.

Powell, who is also an American, first met Bindi when he was visiting the Australia Zoo with his family.

He moved to Australia in 2018 to be with Irwin began working at the zoo.

