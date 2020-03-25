Bindi Irwin gets married at Australia Zoo with no guests except her family
On Mar. 25, Bindi Irwin got married to her boyfriend of six years, Chandler Powell.
March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!
Irwin is the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, an Australian television personality known as “The Crocodile Hunter”.
No guests at wedding
Irwin and Powell got married at the Australia Zoo, where they live with Irwin’s mother, Terri, and younger brother, Robert.
According to her Facebook post, they didn’t have any guests at the wedding apart from her family due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult situation but important to keep everyone safe.”
She shared that her mother helped her get ready for the intimate wedding while her brother walked her down the aisle.
To commemorate her late father, Irwin and her husband lit a candle in his memory.
Similar love story
Irwin’s love story is similar to that of her parents.
Terri, who comes from America, first met Steve at the Australia Zoo in 1992.
She came as a visitor while he was a zookeeper.
Powell, who is also an American, first met Bindi when he was visiting the Australia Zoo with his family.
He moved to Australia in 2018 to be with Irwin began working at the zoo.
