Barbra Streisand praises PM Lee on Twitter for speaking ‘common sense’ about Covid-19

Her tweet came after CNN's interview with PM Lee aired.

Belmont Lay | March 31, 04:59 am

Barbra Streisand has praised Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Twitter for speaking “common sense” and doing “everything that needed to be done to be ready for this virus”.

The American singer’s tweet on March 30 came after PM Lee’s interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN was out on Sunday, March 29.

The 77-year-old tweeted: “The Prime Minister of Singapore (a country that only has three deaths out of six million people) speaks such common sense. He tells people the truth.”

What PM Lee said

PM Lee said in the CNN interview that United States and China have to work together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both superpowers have been pointing fingers at each other over the outbreak.

Streisand’s tweet has been retweeted some 1,100 times in 12 hours.

The response to her tweet is a battleground of every strain of thought conceivable and then some:

Singapore has been praised internationally for its efforts to contain the coronavirus.

But PM Lee said in the CNN interview that he does not see the pandemic going away in a few months, and was cautious in calling Singapore a “success story”.

Many of Streisand’s tweets have been critical of U.S. President Donald Trump’s response in handling the outbreak in his country.

