Barbra Streisand praises PM Lee on Twitter for speaking ‘common sense’ about Covid-19

Barbra Streisand has praised Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Twitter for speaking “common sense” and doing “everything that needed to be done to be ready for this virus”.

The Prime Minister of Singapore (a country that only has three deaths out of 6 million people) speaks such common sense. He tells people the truth and they did everything that needed to be done to be ready for this virus. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 30, 2020

The American singer’s tweet on March 30 came after PM Lee’s interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN was out on Sunday, March 29.

The 77-year-old tweeted: “The Prime Minister of Singapore (a country that only has three deaths out of six million people) speaks such common sense. He tells people the truth.”

What PM Lee said

PM Lee said in the CNN interview that United States and China have to work together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both superpowers have been pointing fingers at each other over the outbreak.

Streisand’s tweet has been retweeted some 1,100 times in 12 hours.

The response to her tweet is a battleground of every strain of thought conceivable and then some:

Then please move there — Austin Thomas (@AustinT01830823) March 30, 2020

You remind me of Jane Fonda. Knows all of the answers and not at all loyal to our country. — Marsha Rapp (@MarshaRapp) March 30, 2020

He was on Fareed Zakaria yesterday and it was an incredible interview. — Janet Dubrasky (@DubraskyJanet) March 30, 2020

Singapore has its problems but Singaporeans still fiercely protective of it because we recognise how fortunate we are that leadership is still incredibly competent. For many of us tbh it’s “Only Singaporeans are allowed to talk shit about Singapore” — mandajinks (@mandajinks) March 30, 2020

I didn't know Singapore was country. I thought it was a city-state. — RobinBall (@robinball558) March 30, 2020

Come to Singapore and perform after this is over. I will attend the concert. #SGUnited #FlattenTheCurve #StayAtHome — JumS (@tg_rhu) March 30, 2020

We started preparing for this in 1965 — Peter Singapour (@pdsinga) March 30, 2020

It's a weird country Barbra; you get punished for simply spitting on the street there(Singapore)ma'am. — James (@ja_vinson) March 30, 2020

Singapore has been praised internationally for its efforts to contain the coronavirus.

But PM Lee said in the CNN interview that he does not see the pandemic going away in a few months, and was cautious in calling Singapore a “success story”.

Many of Streisand’s tweets have been critical of U.S. President Donald Trump’s response in handling the outbreak in his country.

