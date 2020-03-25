fbpx

Australian woman allegedly spits on 2 women, shouting ‘Asian b**ch, you brought corona here’

She appears to try and kick one of the sisters as well.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 31, 02:06 pm

On March 30, 2020, footage was captured of an altercation at Marrickville, a suburb in New South Wales, Australia.

The clip, uploaded to Reddit and Facebook, showed an Australian woman shouting at two Asian ladies, who are reportedly sisters, on the road, then approaching them and berating them.

According to the Daily Mail, who spoke with the sisters, the incident began with the woman in the grey ensemble and her friend walking past the two sisters, and then allegedly saying out loud “stay away from them, they got coronavirus.”

The sisters, Rosa (19) and Sophie Do (23), asked the two women to repeat what they had said, which then led to these scenes.


The woman also can be heard yelling “eat a bat, you dumb wh**e” as she walks away.

According to Australian media, the New South Wales police are currently investigating the matter.

“She is described as being Caucasian appearance, about 18 years old, 165cm tall with a slim build and brown hair. At the time she was wearing a grey T-shirt and track pants, with a black jacket tied around her waist and black joggers.”

Image from Reddit

