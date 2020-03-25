fbpx

S’pore seafood hawker hires uncle who had lost his job to be deliveryman

Tip Ah Guai to help him put some food on his table.

Ashley Tan | March 30, 05:48 pm

The global Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a period of uncertainty for numerous countries.

And while some workers have the luxury to transition to a work-from-home system, other more unfortunate individuals have experienced the fallout.

Offering delivery services so he can have some income

One such person is a man called Ah Guai.

According to a post by local seafood outlet Jun Yuan House of Fish, Ah Guai used to be a regular customer of theirs.

He however, had lost his job in these trying times. Due to his age and lack of educational qualifications, he was unable to find a job.

Being old, uneducated with no skills, he can’t find a job.

But Ah Guai has a bicycle! 🙂

So he is very eng (free in Hokkien)… with no income.

We decided to help him.”

The restaurant though, has kindly offered Ah Guai a new job as a deliveryman.

To ensure Ah Guai has some work to carry out on his trusty bicycle, the restaurant will be offering deliveries to all customers within 1km of their branch located at 51 Old Airport Rd.

This includes customers working at Mountbatten Square.

Customers are charged an extra S$1 for deliveries, and this extra cash will go directly into Ah Guai’s pockets.

They shared that this simple tip would benefit Ah Guai and his family.

As we are not big organisation like the pink panda or the blue/green kangaroo… This simple gesture is simply to help Ah Guai put some food on his table for his family.”

Those interested in deliveries can message Jun Yuan House of Fish (Old Airport Road) at 93211866 to make your order.

Show some love to Ah Guai.

Top photo from Jun Yuan House of Seafood / FB

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

