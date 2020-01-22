You can now make & review your CPF nominations online

The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board has announced that CPF members can now make and review their CPF nominations online.

What is a CPF nomination and why should you care?

A CPF nomination allows CPF members to indicate who should receive their CPF savings and how much should be allocated to each nominee, in the case of their death.

It cannot be distributed via a will because one’s CPF savings are not included in one’s estate.

If you would like to ensure that your CPF is distributed according to your wishes, you should make a CPF nomination.

If you do not have a nomination, your CPF savings will be distributed by the Public Trustee’s Office (PTO) after you pass on. The money is usually distributed to family members and next-of-kin

The Public Trustee’s Office charges a fee for the distribution of your un-nominated CPF savings.

New process provides convenience and increased flexibility

Low Pat Chin, Group Director of Member Accounts and Investment Group in the CPF Board, said that online nomination provides CPF members with convenience and flexibility.

Previously, CPF members had to fill up a nomination form and mail it to the CPF Board or do the nomination in person at a CPF Service Centre.

Low said:

“For CPF members who are ready to make a CPF nomination, they can now do so in a hassle-free manner, with a few clicks and complete the process in a few minutes. There is now one less reason for members not to make their nomination. Members who have previously made a nomination in person can also conveniently review their nomination online especially when their life circumstances change.”

In addition to the ease of making a nomination, the online process allows for increased privacy as nomination details will not be revealed to witnesses.

Since its launch in January this year, over 900 members have used the online nomination service, said the CPF Board.

How to make the nomination online

You will need the following information:

Your SingPass

Your nominees’ NRIC particulars: Name, NRIC No, Email Address and Mailing address

Two witnesses’ NRIC particulars: Name, NRIC No, Email Address and Mailing address

Your witnesses will need to have a SingPass account

Log in with SingPass to make your online nomination here

Here’s a video to guide you through the process:

For more details on CPF nominations, click here.

Top screenshot via CPF/YouTube