Expelled Yale-NUS student admits to filming upskirt & women shower videos to “destress from academic pressure”

A former student at Yale-NUS College who shared a suite with five female students secretly took videos of them showering to “destress from academic pressure.”

CNA reported that the 27-year-old man admitted to eight charges of insulting a woman’s modesty on Jan. 13, with another 16 charges taken into consideration.

Apart from taking clips of his suite mates in the shower, he also pleaded guilty to filming various upskirt videos of women in Yale-NUS College.

The man deleted the videos after he was caught

On Mar. 3, 2019, one of his suite mates returned to the suite with her boyfriend, and subsequently went to the suite’s bathroom to take a shower.

While she was showering, the man brought his phone to the toilet area, and angled his phone to record her showering.

She heard noises right outside the bathroom, and when she looked under the gap of the bathroom’s door, she saw a pair of feet.

The woman then saw a phone with the back-facing camera pointed towards her.

She shouted for her boyfriend, and when she did not hear a response, she grabbed a towel to cover herself and ran out of the bathroom.

Meanwhile, the man had run to the suite’s living room area, and deleted the four-second video that he had recorded.

He also deleted other incriminating videos, making sure that his “delete” folder was empty as well.

The man also removed his phone’s cover in order to avoid recognition or suspicion.

He told her he was not the culprit, until she decided to lodge a police report

Subsequently, the woman and her boyfriend approached the man to ask him whether he had seen anyone entering the suite.

Her boyfriend also asked to inspect the man’s phone, but he did not manage to find anything suspicious as all the incriminating videos had already been deleted.

In order to deflect suspicion from himself, the man lied to the couple that the fifth housemate had entered the suite.

He also suggested that the victim should report the incident to the school.

In addition, he also raised the possibility that someone from a party on another floor could have entered the suite, as the main door was unlocked.

The matter was later escalated to campus security, but she was told that there were no relevant CCTV cameras installed in the suite or other relevant areas.

At about 11 pm that day, the woman then spoke to the man, and informed him that she intended to lodge a police report.

At this point, the man told her that he was not the culprit.

However, about half an hour later, right before she left for the police station, the man arranged a gathering of all the people living in the suite.

He then confessed that he was the one standing outside the bathroom when the woman was showering.

The man lied that it was his first time doing the deed, and also lied that he did not activate the video-recording function on the phone, hence there was no video recorded.

Believing the man’s story, the woman decided against reporting to the police at the time.

Recorded videos of women showering to destress from academic pressure

However, after a meeting between the woman’s parents and the man’s parents, organised through a church that both students attended, the woman changed her mind and decided to lodge a police report.

A police report was lodged on Mar. 13, 2019, and a raid was conducted the same day at the man’s residence, where a phone, an iPad, a MacBook and a hard drive were seized.

After a forensic examination, incriminating videos which had been deleted were retrieved.

According to court documents, the man said that he recorded videos of his suite mates showering to help him destress from his academic pressure.

He would store the recorded videos into the hard drive, with most of the videos automatically uploaded to his iCloud account.

The man also said that he re-watches the videos on his handphone whenever he felt overwhelmed with schoolwork.

Gag order imposed on his identity to protect the women involved

A gag order was imposed on the identity of the 26-year-old in an earlier court proceeding, after the defence successfully applied to do so.

The defence had argued that the gag order was necessary as identifying the man would in turn identify the women that he filmed, since they are from “a very small cohort.”

Although the judge said there was no necessity to impose the gag order on the man’s identity, it was granted as the police prosecutor said that “we are OK with the gag order”, in order to avoid revealing the identities of the victims.

CNA reported that the sentencing has been adjourned to Jan. 31.

The penalty for each charge of insulting a woman’s modesty is a maximum year’s jail, or a fine, or both.

Top image from Yale-NUS College.