SMRT to provide hand sanitisers at all MRT stations & bus interchanges, steps up precautions for staff

As of Jan. 24, there are two confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus in Singapore.

The outbreak has prompted the Ministry of Health (MOH) to issue a health advisory for members of the public to take note of, while other organisations have also stepped up their efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

One of these organisations is SMRT, who announced some of the measures they were taking in a post on Facebook on Jan. 24.

Hand sanitisers

“In view of the novel coronavirus situation, hand sanitisers are available at all our MRT stations and bus interchanges for our commuters,” SMRT wrote.

According to the post, all SMRT staff have also been reminded to observe any updates from MOH, while maintaining good personal hygiene.

Unwell staff have also been advised to visit a doctor immediately.

Measures have been put in place for staff returning from travel to China, who will have to undergo mandatory temperature taking and should monitor their health for two weeks after their return.

Further precautions for staff who are travelling include:

Advice not to visit the Hubei province in China

Exercise caution and attention to personal hygiene when travelling in China

Furnishing a travel declaration should they intend to travel overseas

MOH’s health advisory

As per MOH’s health advisory, all travellers to China are advised to monitor their health closely and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell, and also inform their doctor of their travel history.

Members of the public should adopt the following precautions at all times:

Avoid contact with live animals including poultry and birds, and consumption of raw and undercooked meats;

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness;

Observe good personal hygiene;

Practise frequent hand washing with soap (e.g. before handling food or eating, after going to toilet, or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing);

Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose;

Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin immediately; and

Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.

Top image from SMRT’s Facebook page